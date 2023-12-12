3 takeaways from Knights win: Team plays with fire, avoids burns

Mark Stone scored his second goal of the game just 1:11 into overtime to help the Golden Knights extend their point streak to nine games Tuesday.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) receives a pass while Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) defends the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) cheers as his team scores the game-winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), center Chandler Stephenson (20) and center William Karlsson (71) celebrate Karlsson’s goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal on Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Flames center Dillon Dube (29) race for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes the puck up the ice against Flames defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A couple embraces after the Golden Knights scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Flames center Connor Zary (47) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck against Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates for the net against Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) breaks away toward the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) battles for the buck with Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) slips the puck past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center Chandler Stephenson (20), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Stephenson’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates his goal scored on Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) while Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and defenseman Ben Hutton (17) react during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flames center Connor Zary (47) and Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate Kadri’s goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) assists a goal while Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) misses the save and Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) falls into the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights surround their captain, right wing Mark Stone, after he scored a short-handed goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) passes the puck down the ice to attempt an assist while Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) pressures him and goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) follows the action during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) tumbles over Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) hits the boars alongside Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) prepares for a face off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) saves the puck after Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) attempted a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) watch the puck in the net as the Golden Knights score a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrate their goal while Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) skates for the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) celebrate their overtime win in an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights surrendered a game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation for the second straight game Tuesday.

It didn’t cost them points on either occasion.

Captain Mark Stone scored his second goal 1:11 into overtime to give the Knights a 5-4 win over the Flames at T-Mobile Arena. The victory came two nights after they beat the Sharks 5-4 in a shootout in a similar situation.

The Knights (20-5-5) extended their winning streak to four games and their point streak to nine despite playing with fire once again.

Right wing Yegor Sharangovich scored twice for Calgary (11-14-4), including the tally that forced overtime with 59.3 seconds on the clock.

Sharangovich redirected a blast from defenseman Noah Hanifin past goaltender Logan Thompson as the Flames had their goalie out for an extra attacker. The goal stood after a review and the Knights were forced to play extra hockey one game after the Sharks tied things late.

Stone made sure play didn’t continue long.

Center Jack Eichel stole the puck in the defensive zone in overtime and sent Stone on a breakaway. Eichel’s primary assist on the winning goal extended his personal point streak to eight games.

The Knights, despite losing a late lead, also trailed at three different points in the game. They answered Calgary’s goals each time.

Stone, who also had two assists, tied the game 3-3 on the power play six minutes into the third period before center William Karlsson put the Knights ahead with 3:46 remaining in regulation.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault had three assists for the Knights, while center Chandler Stephenson and Karlsson each had a goal and an assist.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game he doesn’t see the late goals as a recurring problem even though he worked with his team during Tuesday’s morning skate on defending teams with an extra attacker.

“Let’s face it, we need to be better in that area,” Cassidy said. “But I think tonight it was more of a lucky goal than a breakdown on our part.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Injuries

The Knights have another injury on their blue line.

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak did not play Tuesday after leaving Sunday’s game with an injury. Cassidy did not know the severity of Korczak’s injury as of Tuesday morning.

“He came in and got treatment and he’s being further evaluated,” Cassidy said. “Hopefully it’s not long-term, but we’re still waiting to hear on that.”

Defenseman Brayden Pachal took Korczak’s spot in the lineup.

Goaltender Jiri Patera served as Thompson’s backup because goaltender Adin Hill is still not available as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

Cassidy said defensemen Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore also remain out while dealing with injuries of their own. Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 19 because of a lower-body injury. Theodore last appeared Nov. 22 because of an upper-body injury that required surgery.

“They’re still a bit away,” Cassidy said.

2. Powerful power play

The Knights’ power play continues to get results.

They struck twice on the man advantage Tuesday. It’s the second time they’ve scored two-power play goals in a game in the last week, after also doing so against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 6.

The Knights have at least one power-play goal in six of their last seven games. The only time they were shut out on the man advantage in that stretch was in Saturday’s 6-1 win against Dallas, when they received just two opportunities.

3. He’s heating up

Stephenson scored for the third straight game after busting out of a 20-game goal drought.

He had just two goals his first 23 games of the season.

Stephenson’s three-game goal streak is his first since Oct. 20-24, 2022.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.