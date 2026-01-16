3 takeaways: Golden Knights resilient again in win over Maple Leafs

The Golden Knights showed their resilience yet again in a thrilling win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Danny Webster shares his three takeaways from the game.

A win in January deemed “season-defining” can be premature.

NHL teams play 82 games for a reason. Sprinkle in an Olympic break in a few weeks, and a lot can change between now and April.

But a season defined by resiliency reached another apex for the Vegas Golden Knights in their come-from-behind 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

The game of the year had everything.

Mitch Marner got booed by the Toronto fan contingent every time he touched the puck. And it was loud every time.

The Toronto contingent tonight with a rousing amount of boos for Mitch Marner. pic.twitter.com/76v7KFvMiq — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) January 16, 2026

The Knights trailed by two multiple times throughout, and each time they rallied, Toronto seemingly put it out of reach.

They tied it with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime for the second time in 24 hours.

And they won a second straight overtime game when Jack Eichel roofed a backhand after the Knights forced a turnover.

JACK EICHEL.

WITH THE BACKHAND.

FOR THE GAME WINNER.

FIRE. US. UP. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s8DCOpqaQ6 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 16, 2026

The albatross that is overtime has been slightly lifted from around the Knights’ collective neck. They’ve won three in a row in extra time.

“You never know,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It depends how the rest of (the season) goes, but I certainly think it’s got the ability that guys can look back and draw (experience) on.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Behind enemy lines

Marner claimed Wednesday that he wasn’t thinking about facing his former team until the moment he was asked.

While that might be hard to believe, Marner recorded his fourth multipoint game in his last six in the first meeting against his former team.

“We got a resilient group,” Marner said. “We stay in the fight regardless of the score of the game and the time of the game.”

Marner had both primary assists on Pavel Dorofeyev’s two power-play goals. He would’ve had it on Dorofeyev’s hat trick goal if not for it being called back for offsides.

But on a night when the other members of Toronto’s “Core Four” — Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander — got on the score sheet, Marner made an impact.

“I think this one meant a little more to me,” Marner said. “Grateful to get the win. A lot of guys put in the effort. It’s a team game out there.”

Marner got a taste of what the crowd in Toronto might be like when he makes his first trip back to his hometown as a visitor Jan. 23.

He at least knows what to look forward to.

“I think the great question was always what my expectations were,” Marner said. “Now, I think I know (what to expect) going in.”

2. Hill’s up-and-down return

Lost in all of this was the Knights getting their No. 1 goaltender back in the fold.

As expected, some of the game looked like Adin Hill had missed the past three months with a lower-body injury. He made 23 saves in his first start since Oct. 20.

He was tagged for three goals in the first period, a power-play in the second and a two-on-one score in the third.

“It wasn’t an easy start for Adin,” Cassidy said.

But the saves he made were crucial to give his team a chance, including a scorpion save in the first period on winger Bobby McCann with Toronto up 3-1.

ADIN HILL JUST DID *THAT* 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HFGfxzzAf1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 16, 2026

The magnifying glass is on Hill to perform with a crowded goalie room. Carter Hart was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury. The tandem is back to him and Akira Schmid going forward.

He got the win. That matters right now.

“I know how hard he’s worked to come back and everything he’s done to put himself back in the crease and kicking for us,” Eichel said. “So happy for him.”

3. Resiliency again

The Knights continue to find ways to win.

Thursday was their eighth third-period comeback win of the year. They’ve done it 11 times twice before (2017-18, 2022-23).

Tomas Hertl’s game-tying goal was the league’s ninth such goal in the final 10 seconds of regulation this season. It’s the second-latest game-tying goal in team history. Max Pacioretty scored a buzzer-beater in Nashville on Nov. 27, 2019.

Captain Mark Stone’s goal to kick-start the comeback made him the third player in franchise history to have a 10-game point streak, joining Eichel (12 games; 2023-24) and Hertl (11 games; 2024-25).

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.