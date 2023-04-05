3 things Knights must figure out before NHL playoffs begin

The Golden Knights have four regular-season games remaining before returning to the playoffs.

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around goal in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) takes a break during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights’ sprint back to the playoffs hasn’t been easy.

Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Nashville was the team’s third game in four nights in three cities. The Knights then return home for an important Pacific-Division tilt with third-place Los Angeles on Thursday that could all but lock up home-ice advantage in the first round.

From there, it’s off to Dallas for an afternoon game Saturday against the playoff-bound Stars.

“It’s been a grind here this last little bit,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “I think we’re pouring a lot in here. We’re really trying to get to our game the best we can. We have a good group here. We’re using everybody.”

The late-season whirlwind isn’t giving the Knights much of a chance to catch their breath with four games remaining. When they do get an opportunity to take stock, they’ll find they still have a lot of questions to answer before their fifth playoff appearance in six seasons.

Here are three things the Knights still have to figure out before the postseason rolls around:

1. Who is the starting goalie?

The Knights have started a franchise-record five goaltenders this season and still may walk away with their third division title.

Their strong defensive identity has helped whoever’s in net. That may only go so far in the playoffs, however. In the postseason, against some of the best players the NHL has to offer, the Knights are going to need saves even when their structure breaks down.

It’s up to the coaching staff to decide who’s best equipped to give them that. Right now, with Logan Thompson and Adin Hill nursing lower-body injuries, it appears to be a two-horse race between two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick and Laurent Brossoit.

Quick has the experience, but his .895 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average are the worst among the team’s five goalies this season. Brossoit has no playoff starts on his resume, but he’s looked composed and in control while posting a .918 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average in eight NHL appearances.

“Obviously, I want to be the guy,” Brossoit said Saturday after making 29 saves in a win against Minnesota. “I’m just going to look to keep performing like this and keep building and building.”

2. What will the lineup look like?

A key to the Knights’ success has been their depth.

Twelve players have more than 10 goals, a franchise record. Seattle is the only team in the NHL with more double-digit scorers.

Two of those Knights players, however, right wing Michael Amadio (14 goals) and rookie left wing Paul Cotter (13), were healthy scratches Tuesday. And it was a justifiable decision for coach Bruce Cassidy because the team’s second-leading scorer in center Chandler Stephenson was ready to return from an illness, and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev has fought for a spot with seven goals his last 11 games.

The Knights have options, which is ultimately a good thing. But there are a lot of choices to make when it comes to who suits up, who plays where and what role everyone fills.

Does Cassidy want to put Amadio or Cotter back in for extra scoring at some point? Does he stick with a more defensive option in center Teddy Blueger? Do Stephenson and Nicolas Roy fit better at center or wing, and how does that affect those first two questions?

The Knights have four more opportunities to experiment before their final exam begins. Things could get even more complicated if captain Mark Stone (back surgery) and left wing William Carrier (lower-body injury) are ready to return at some point in the playoffs.

3. What can be done about the power play?

The Knights, since the All-Star break, are tied for the second-best goal differential in the NHL at five-on-five at plus-23.

Their even-strength game is outstanding. Their special teams, not so much.

Of particular concern is a power play that is 10-for-79 since Stone’s injury and 2-for-21 their last eight games. Cassidy has moved players to different spots, shifted skaters between units and still hasn’t found a consistent formula for success.

“I think we’re in the zone a lot,” Cassidy said. “It’s just, we’re not executing the last play. We lack that shooter to finish, right? It’s something we’ll try to create or try to encourage, but (we need) a little more of that mentality of shooting the puck on the power play.”

The penalty kill has had its issues as well. The Knights rank 30th in the NHL since the All-Star break at 72.6 percent, and their opponents are 9-for-20 their last eight games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.