3 things we’ve learned from Knights’ preseason: Young players state case

The Golden Knights’ opening-night lineup is pretty much set, but there are still some developments to keep an eye on during the final three preseason games.

Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) skates with the puck during the second period of the last home game of the season on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) waits for the puck to drop during a preseason NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Utah Mammoth defenseman Olli Määttä (2) is driven into the boards by Golden Knights defenseman Alexander Holtz (26) during the first period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) competes for a puck during practice at City National Arena Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) participates in drills during practice at City National Arena Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights are more than halfway through their preseason schedule, with three exhibition games remaining until their opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 8.

The Knights don’t have much to evaluate, roster-wise. They’re down to 31 players in training camp after reassigning 25 players to Henderson on Saturday.

With four preseason games in the books, here’s what we’ve learned about the Knights so far:

1. Rookies getting more time

The Knights’ position battles have been few and far between with 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders considered locks for the opening-night roster. That’s led to them trying to get an extensive look at some younger players.

“Sometimes, that’s what camp’s about for some players,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s not like 30 years ago when contracts were different, the (salary) cap (didn’t exist) and all that stuff.”

One of the players that’s emerged as a potential call-up option is right wing Braedan Bowman. The 22-year-old had two shots in 19:26 in the Knights’ loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Bowman, who was undrafted, was second on the Silver Knights with 36 points in 68 games last season.

“We know that (Bowman) took a good step last year,” Cassidy said. “A guy that we didn’t know a lot about. All of a sudden, he’s in Henderson and he progressed well. I think he’s earned it from his play last year, so let’s see how he handles it now.”

The Golden Knights also got looks at Mathieu Cataford and Tuomas Uronen — two young players the organization is high on entering their first full year of professional hockey.

Cataford was a third-round pick in 2023, while Uronen was selected in the sixth round that same draft.

“These viewings, these evaluations, just give us a continued opportunity to project who we think can be an NHL player,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “And if so, what the contributions are that they can bring.”

2. Holtz looks good, but is it enough?

Right wing Alexander Holtz, a restricted free agent, is still waiting on a new contract, though he signed a professional tryout deal to participate in camp.

The Knights are looking to see more from Holtz, who was selected No. 7 overall in 2020. He had 12 points in 53 games last season after being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils in June 2024.

The Knights have not made Holtz available for comment.

The 23-year-old has made strides with his all-around game. He’s played well along the walls and has made good defensive plays with his stick.

Whether that’s enough to make the team is another question. Especially because Holtz is better suited for a top-nine role than a spot on the fourth line.

3. Last hurrah

The Knights may never have a training camp and preseason schedule this long again.

Teams will be limited to four exhibition games next year thanks to the NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement.

The regular season will increase from 82 to 84 games as a result.

That will give teams less time to evaluate position battles and see how young players are developing. But it will also make the buildup to meaningful hockey games much shorter.

Up next

■ Who: Knights at Avalanche (preseason)

■ When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

■ Where: Ball Arena, Denver

■ TV: TNT

■ Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)