5 goalies who might interest Knights before trade deadline

The Golden Knights have been hit hard with injuries in net this season, making it possible they could trade for a goaltender before the NHL’s trade deadline Friday.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) and Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther (15) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) and Winnipeg Jets Kevin Stenlund (28) watch the puck as it rebounds after a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, Feb, 26, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights’ goaltending remains a question mark before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. Just not for the reasons anyone expected.

The Knights have gotten quality play in net despite Robin Lehner missing the season because of hip surgery. Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson made the Pacific Division All-Star team. Adin Hill and Laurent Brossoit performed well. The Knights’ .909 team save percentage ranks eighth in the NHL.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Sunday he’s happy with all three goaltenders. It’s just a matter of keeping them healthy.

Thompson is week to week after suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 9. It’s unclear when he might return, though he isn’t expected to miss the rest of the season.

Brossoit is day to day with a lower-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve Monday after missing the start of the season recovering from hip surgery.

Hill is the only one healthy now, though he recently didn’t dress for two games after suffering a “bump” Feb. 18. His 24 appearances are one off his career high.

The setup leaves the Knights with a question before the deadline arrives at noon Friday: Is it worth adding a goaltender? They have approximately $6.5 million in spending power. But they might not need reinforcements if they think Thompson or Brossoit will be available soon.

Here are some goaltenders on expiring contracts who could be available if the Knights decide to go shopping. Goalies on long-term deals such as Anaheim’s John Gibson, Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka and Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko also have a chance of getting moved, but adding them would be much more complicated with Lehner and Thompson locked in for two seasons after this one.

Cam Talbot

Ottawa Senators

Knights fans might remember Talbot from his incredible duel with Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 1 of the 2021 playoffs.

Talbot and the Minnesota Wild won that one 1-0 in overtime but lost the series 4-3. He finished with a .923 save percentage and two shutouts against the Knights.

Talbot, 35, is now posting solid numbers on a middling Senators team fighting to get into the playoff picture. The 10-year veteran is 13-14-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average.

Talbot brings plenty of postseason experience, something Thompson, Hill and Brossoit lack. He’s 15-16 in the playoffs with a .921 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo

Columbus Blue Jackets

Korpisalo also has a shiny postseason performance to point to on his resume.

He made 85 saves — a playoff record — in a quintuple-overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020. It was part of an incredible run in the bubble for Korpisalo, who was 3-5 with a .941 save percentage and two shutouts.

He failed to build off that performance the following two seasons but has returned to form this season. Korpisalo, 28, is 11-11-3 with a .911 save percentage and 3.17 goals-against average with the Blue Jackets, who have the NHL’s worst record.

It might be worth seeing what he could accomplish with more help in front of him. It’s clear he is available. Columbus held him out of Tuesday’s game in Buffalo for “trade-related reasons.”

Semyon Varlamov

New York Islanders

Varlamov has been a steady, reliable netminder most of his 15-year NHL career and has finished in the top five of the Vezina Trophy voting twice.

The 34-year-old also has a Knights’ connection. President of hockey operations George McPhee drafted Varlamov 23rd overall in 2006 with the Washington Capitals.

The main question with Varlamov, 11-7-2 with a .914 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average this season, is if it’s possible to acquire him. The Islanders are battling for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and might not be interested in giving up their insurance policy for star goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens,

James Reimer

San Jose Sharks

Allen and Reimer are similar targets.

They’re veterans with solid track records. They’re also going through difficult seasons, making it unclear if they would be an upgrade on the Knights’ current options.

Allen, 32, is 13-18-2 on the rebuilding Canadiens with an .895 save percentage. His 3.42 goals-against average is the highest of his 10-year career.

Reimer, 35, has a save percentage below .900 (.895) for the first time in his 13 seasons. He’s 9-15-6.

