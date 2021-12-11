5 Golden Knights included on ballot for All-Star Game
Five Golden Knights were nominated to be captain of the Pacific Division at the 2022 All-Star Game. The game and skills competition are Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone are included on the ballot as candidates.
Fans can vote online at NHL.com/vote and can cast up to 10 ballots every 24 hours. Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, with the top vote-getters by division, regardless of position, named All-Stars and captains.
Fans are permitted to select up to four players per ballot.
Pacioretty has nine goals and 14 points in nine games after missing more than a month with a lower-body fracture.
Pietrangelo leads the Knights in ice time at 25:27 per game and has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 26 games.
Stone has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 14 games after missing a month with a lower-body injury, and Smith is second on the team with 10 goals and 20 points.
Stephenson leads the Knights with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 25 games.
