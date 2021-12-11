5 Golden Knights included on ballot for All-Star Game

Five Golden Knights were nominated to be captain of the Pacific Division at the 2022 All-Star Game. The game and skills competition are Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) makes a shot on goal as Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) reaches to block during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck under pressure from Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates with the puck as Flyers center Max Willman (71) skates to defend during the first period of a NHL hockey game on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes a shot on goal during the third period of a NHL hockey game against the Flyers on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) trips up Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone are included on the ballot as candidates.

The All-Star Game and skills competition are Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans can vote online at NHL.com/vote and can cast up to 10 ballots every 24 hours. Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, with the top vote-getters by division, regardless of position, named All-Stars and captains.

Fans are permitted to select up to four players per ballot.

Pacioretty has nine goals and 14 points in nine games after missing more than a month with a lower-body fracture.

Pietrangelo leads the Knights in ice time at 25:27 per game and has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 26 games.

Stone has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 14 games after missing a month with a lower-body injury, and Smith is second on the team with 10 goals and 20 points.

Stephenson leads the Knights with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 25 games.

