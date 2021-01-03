5 questions facing Golden Knights entering training camp

Offense shouldn’t be an issue for the Golden Knights this season. But they face other questions entering the first day of training camp Monday.

The Golden Knights’ inability to generate goals cut their postseason run short. Their solution in the offseason was to add a defenseman.

Granted, that defenseman (Alex Pietrangelo) would have been the Knights’ fourth-leading scorer last season with 52 points. But the point is, offense shouldn’t be a question mark entering this season.

The Knights led the NHL in shot-attempts percentage at five on five and finished first in expected goals and high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

They ranked fourth in the league in goals per game (3.45) after Pete DeBoer took over as coach Jan. 15.

“In our minds right now, we want to win the Stanley Cup,” right wing Mark Stone said. “I think my focus and everyone’s focus was getting better. I think you can see that when there’s 20 guys here in the middle of October getting ready to go.”

Here are five questions facing the Knights entering the first day of training camp Monday:

1. Who will be the starting goalie?

When the Knights decided to allocate $12 million in salary cap space to their goaltending, the belief was the schedule would require depth at that position. But with plenty of days off, less travel and a manageable eight back to backs over the 56 games, DeBoer doesn’t have to rotate as much as he probably anticipated.

That means a good old-fashioned goaltending competition between Robin Lehner, who started 16 of 20 games in the playoffs last season, and Marc-Andre Fleury to see who gets the nod for the regular-season opener and beyond.

“I think we’re in good shape,” Fleury said last month. “If you can always have a fresh goalie in there, I think it’s going to help the team.”

2. Are they strong enough through the middle?

Someone must fill the role of No. 2 center with Paul Stastny now dishing out assists on the second line in Winnipeg. It could be Chandler Stephenson, who had success between Max Pacioretty and Stone last season, or maybe Nicolas Roy.

But Cody Glass is likely to get the first crack. The No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft underwent major knee surgery in March and added 13 pounds during the offseason. He should take the next step in his career after debuting with 12 points in 39 games.

“He looks like he’s bigger than I am now, so I think he’s going to be ready to go,” Stone said. “He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to rely on, and I think he’s going to do a hell of a job.”

3. What will the defense pairings look like?

The easy thing for DeBoer to do is plug free-agent signing Pietrangelo into the hole on right defense alongside Brayden McNabb and keep the other two pairings the same as the postseason. Or, he can get wild.

One possibility is skating Pietrangelo and Alec Martinez together and partnering Shea Theodore with Nick Holden or McNabb. DeBoer also could move Theodore to left defense and bump Zach Whitecloud into the top four.

It’s unlikely we’ll see the Theodore-Pietrangelo super combo, unless the Knights are trailing and need a goal or three.

4. Can they develop chemistry?

The Knights appear to be improved from the team that won its second Pacific Division title and reached the Western Conference Final for the second time in three years. But the locker room has undergone major changes since that magical first season.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt and his booming laugh are in Vancouver. There’s a potential goaltending controversy simmering, and trade rumors about Pacioretty and left wing Jonathan Marchessault swirled throughout the offseason.

DeBoer, and whomever is named captain, are tasked with keeping this from becoming a combustible situation.

5. Which rookies can make an impact?

Forward Peyton Krebs is with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and expected to join camp when the tournament concludes. He probably will be required to quarantine for seven days and pass four COVID-19 tests before he can skate.

Krebs was the Knights’ first-round pick in 2019, and it’s unlikely he plays another game in juniors. Sorry, Winnipeg Ice.

Forwards Jack Dugan and Lucas Elvenes also will compete for a spot on the taxi squad and could make their NHL debuts at some point.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.