5 storylines to follow in Golden Knights rookie camp

The 27-player roster is full of top draft picks, intriguing prospects and unsigned free agents who will compete in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Arizona.

It’s been two years since the Golden Knights rookies convened in a training camp setting.

But they’ll be back together — or in some cases meeting for the first time — when rookie camp begins Wednesday at City National Arena.

The 27-player roster that was released at the start of the month is full of top draft picks, intriguing prospects and unsigned free agents hoping to earn a spot at the main training camp that opens Sept. 22. They will compete in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament that runs Friday through Monday in Arizona.

Forward Peyton Krebs, the Knights’ first-round pick in 2019, highlights the squad and could put himself in position to battle for an NHL roster spot with a strong showing at the tournament.

“You’ve got to go in there and work your bag off every day,” Krebs said. “I do believe I’m ready. But like I said, I’m just going to work my hardest each and every night, have a lot of fun doing it.”

Here are five more storylines to follow during rookie camp:

1. Captain Jack

At 23, winger Jack Dugan is the second-oldest player on the roster behind forward Jermaine Loewen and will provide an example for the younger players. Dugan had a strong debut with the Silver Knights, finishing second in the American Hockey League in rookie scoring with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 37 games. Ideally, he will look out of place in camp and show he’s ready to play in the NHL, similar to 2017 when Alex Tuch dominated and eventually cracked the roster.

2. How close is Korczak?

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak spent time on the taxi squad and nearly made his NHL debut last season before returning to his junior team in Canada. The 2019 second-round pick logged heavy minutes for the Silver Knights in the postseason and practiced with the Knights during their run to the Stanley Cup semifinals. With Dylan Coghlan still unsigned, Korczak could get a longer look than he might have otherwise.

3. Looking at Lukas

The Knights might have uncovered a gem in Lukas Cormier, a 2020 third-round selection who earned defenseman of the year honors in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after posting 54 points in 39 games. This is the first opportunity to see how the 5-foot-10-inch puck mover stacks up against his fellow prospects and whether he reminds anyone of former Knights prospect Erik Brannstrom.

4. Net neutrality

Jiri Patera enters camp as the No. 1 goaltender, but two Swedes should battle it out to see who is next in line on the organization’s depth chart. Jesper Vikman is set to play in the junior Western Hockey League after he was drafted in the fifth round in 2020. Carl Lindbom’s lack of height bumped him to the seventh round of the most recent draft, but he has represented his country at multiple international tournaments.

5. New faces enter chat

All six of the Knights’ selections in the July draft are scheduled to attend, including center Zach Dean. The first-round pick will be joined by forwards Jakub Brabenec and Jakub Demec, defensemen Daniil Chayka and Artur Cholach, and Lindbom. None of those players will challenge for an NHL roster spot yet, but this is a good chance for the recent picks to acclimate with their new club.

