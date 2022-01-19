65°F
6 Golden Knights games rescheduled by NHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 1:09 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2022 - 1:13 pm
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates after scoring a first period goal during an N ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates after scoring a first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Six Golden Knights games were rescheduled by the NHL on Wednesday.

The team’s four postponed games received new dates, and two other games were moved. The Knights now visit Edmonton at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 and Calgary at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9. They host Colorado at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

Also, the team will travel to San Jose at 5 p.m. Feb. 29 and to Edmonton at 1 p.m. April 16.

Ticket holders for the Knights’ two rescheduled home games will receive an email from the team regarding their purchase in the next 24 hours, the club said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

