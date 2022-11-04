6 reasons Golden Knights have won 6 straight games

The Golden Knights have won six straight games — longer than any streak they had last season — and are tied for the most wins (10) and points (20) in the NHL.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) puts himself between the puck and Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) as they battle near the crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators center Mark Kastelic (47) looks for a rebound as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) tries to shoot against Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights are sitting pretty one year after making their blockbuster trade for center Jack Eichel last Nov. 4.

They’re tied for the most wins (10) and points (20) in the NHL. They’re five points clear of Dallas, the next-closest team in the Western Conference. They’re six points up on Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division.

Things couldn’t be going much better for a club that missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season. The Knights have won six straight — longer than any streak they put together last season — to send an early statement to the rest of the league.

“We’re playing the way we want to play,” captain Mark Stone said Wednesday. “Goaltending’s been good. Defense has been good. We’re getting some timely goals. Our offense is still maybe a little bit behind as far as the rest, but once we get the special teams and offense going, we’ll take off even more.”

In honor of the win streak, here are six statistics that explain the early-season success:

23

The number of goals the Knights have allowed in 12 games, the fewest in the NHL.

The defense has been consistent. The Knights have given up two or fewer goals in eight of their games and didn’t allow four until Thursday’s win in Ottawa. They gave up four or more goals 33 times last season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy’s zone defense has made a major impact. Only three teams are giving up high-danger scoring chances at a lower rate at five-on-five, according to the website Natural Stat Trick. That’s making it easier for goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill to come up with saves.

Their combined .936 save percentage leads the NHL.

13

Eichel’s point total through 12 games, which leads the team.

He’s been a major part of the Knights’ success. He scored in overtime against Winnipeg on Saturday and set up another game-winner for defenseman Shea Theodore on Tuesday.

It’s still worth pointing out that Eichel, as good as he’s been, is tied for 19th in the NHL in scoring. He isn’t carrying the Knights on his own. Fourteen of the team’s skaters have a goal, and 19 have a point. Nine have six points or more. Only six other teams can say they’ve gotten that kind of depth scoring as of Friday morning.

“It takes everybody to win,” Cassidy said.

Three

The times the Knights have made a nonhealthy scratch.

Left wing William Carrier (midbody injury) missed the season opener. Right wing Keegan Kolesar (illness) sat out twice. That’s it. The Knights won’t have goaltender Robin Lehner or center Nolan Patrick all season while they’re on long-term injured reserve. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is still recovering from offseason hip surgery.

But that team has had almost no unexpected absences. That’s a huge change from last season, when the Knights had more than 500 man-games lost.

“They’re healthy, is the biggest thing,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said.

Eight

The number of power-play goals.

That might not seem like a lot. It’s tied for the 16th-most in the NHL. But it’s also a major improvement.

The Knights needed 23 games to score eight power-play goals last season. They struggled to draw penalties and couldn’t convert when they did.

The power play is a more regular contributor this season. The Knights have a goal on the man advantage in three of their past four games and five of seven.

Plus-12

The goal differential in the first period, best in the NHL.

They’ve outscored opponents 16-4 in the first period. They’ve build leads early and rarely let their opponents back into games once that has happened.

The Knights have scored first eight of 12 times. Their record in those games is 7-1. They’re also 6-1 when leading after the first period.

The Knights are neutral in the second, plus-3 in the third and plus-2 in overtime.

250

How many shots the Knights have blocked.

They lead the NHL by 53, giving them a massive edge on second-place San Jose.

It’s been a collective effort. Defenseman Alec Martinez (54) leads the league after doing so in 2021. Last season’s shot-blocking champion, defenseman Brayden McNabb, is tied for seventh with 29.

But it hasn’t just been those two. Nineteen skaters have blocked a shot.

That kind of sacrifice shows the commitment on the defensive end. It’s working.

“Some of it is guys going out of their way to do it,” said Cassidy, who acknowledged that shot blocking has been a Knights’ strength for years. “They’re willing to do it. Some of it is our system. Our D are playing closer to the net, so that should allow them to get into shooting lanes.”

