A look around the NHL: Which teams could challenge Knights?

The Golden Knights should face plenty of competition this season as they try to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Here’s a breakdown of each division.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) maneuvers the puck from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, center rear, shouts at an official during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, looks to pass the puck as Dallas Stars right wing Nick Caamano, right, pursues in overtime of a preseason NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) moves the puck under the eye of Montreal Canadiens' Logan Mailloux during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Golden Knights are aware of what’s going to happen now that they are Stanley Cup champions.

Every team is going to circle them on their calendars and give them their best shot. They’re now the measuring stick in the NHL.

“Everyone’s eyes are going to be on us,” defenseman Ben Hutton said. “We know we’re going to get their best every night. We’ve just got to be ready to answer.”

Time will tell if the other 31 teams have done enough to catch up. The salary cap increased by only a small amount this season as a lasting effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting the amount of maneuvering several contenders could do. That doesn’t mean a few won’t be able to take a run at the Cup.

Here’s a look around the league as to how every team stacks up this season:

(Point totals over/under courtesy of Westgate Superbook)

Central Division

1. Colorado Avalanche (106.5)

The 2022 champs didn’t make it out of the first round last season with injuries sapping their strength up front. The team stocked up on forwards in the offseason in hopes of giving superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar more support.

2. Dallas Stars (104.5)

Former Knights coach Pete DeBoer took the Stars to the Western Conference Finals — losing to the Knights — in his first season at the helm. Dallas should have enough lineup depth and young players on the rise to make another deep run.

3. Minnesota Wild (96.5)

The Wild remain a good but not great team with salary cap restraints holding it back. Minnesota’s hopes of transforming into a real contender rely on two rookies — center Marco Rossi and defenseman Brock Faber — becoming impact players.

4. Winnipeg Jets (88.5)

The Jets traded No. 1 center Pierre-Luc Dubois this summer, but still have enough talent to contend for the playoffs. The question is if right wing Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, two pending free agents, will stick around.

5. Nashville Predators (87.5)

First-year general manager Barry Trotz and coach Andrew Brunette are working to turn around a group that stalled out last season. Goaltender Juuse Saros should still give the Predators a chance most nights.

6. St. Louis Blues (86.5)

The Blues tumbled out of the playoff picture last season because of an aging blue line that struggled to prevent scoring chances. That group pretty much returns intact, so it’s hard to expect better results.

7. Arizona Coyotes (74.5)

The Coyotes should at least give the fans who come out to Mullett Arena an interesting team to watch. Center Logan Cooley, the third overall pick in 2022, looks as if he’s going to frequent the highlight reels.

8. Chicago Blackhawks (73.5)

The Blackhawks reward for being awful last season? Center Connor Bedard, the draft’s top pick. The 18-year-old is considered a generational prospect, so expect plenty of national TV appearances for this club despite a likely lousy record.

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers (106.5)

Superstar centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl did it again last season, helping the Oilers finish with the best offense and power play in hockey. Will this team be able to defend when it needs to in the playoffs, though? TBD.

2. Golden Knights (103.5)

The defending champs return almost the exact same roster they won it all with. One of their only potential pitfalls is health, given captain Mark Stone and goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson were injured last season.

3. Los Angeles Kings (101.5)

The Kings added Pierre-Luc Dubois to a formidable forward group and should slide in top defense prospect Brandt Clarke to their blue line. This is a fearsome group of skaters. They just need enough support from goaltenders Cam Talbot and Pheonix Copley.

4. Calgary Flames (93.5)

The vibes seemed off from the beginning last season in Calgary, which is why new general manager Craig Conroy and coach Ryan Huska were hired. There are still enough pieces in place to return to the playoffs.

5. Seattle Kraken (92.5)

The Kraken were the breakout stars of last season, going to a Game 7 against Dallas in the second round. Can they do it again? Time will tell. The depth is impressive, but the lack of star power stands out.

6. Vancouver Canucks (88.5)

The Canucks played at a 100-point pace in their final 36 games once coach Rick Tocchet took over last season. That makes them intriguing, but there are enough questions with their defense and bottom six to be skeptical.

7. Anaheim Ducks (69.5)

The Ducks will be better this season if only because it would be hard for them to be worse. The key will be for young players Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Jamie Drysdale and Leon Carlsson to improve under first-year coach Greg Cronin.

8. San Jose Sharks (64.5)

The Sharks traded their best player this summer in Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, so it’s no shock they’re expected to be among the league’s worst teams. It’s going to be a long season in San Jose.

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs (106.5)

The Maple Leafs won a playoff series for the first time since 2004 last season … and proceeded to bow out in five games in the next round. Their star power is almost unmatched. Their depth could still hold them back.

T-2. Boston Bruins (97.5)

The Bruins were one of the best regular-season teams in NHL history last season, but their top two centers — Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — retired over the summer. Those two leave gaping holes in the lineup.

T-2. Florida Panthers (97.5)

The Panthers shocked everyone by going from the No. 16 seed to runners-up for the Stanley Cup. They won’t sneak up on anyone this season. They might have a slow start with two defensemen recovering from playoff injuries.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning (96.5)

After three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, the Lightning bowed out in the first round last season. Time to see if this group has one more run or whether a tight cap situation is starting to catch up to it.

5. Buffalo Sabres (93.5)

The Sabres were a fun watch last season with center Tage Thompson delivering an incredible 47-goal, 94-point performance. The defense and goaltending have a ways to go, which should keep a lot of their games high scoring.

6. Ottawa Senators (91.5)

The Senators have a new owner in Michael Andlauer, so now would be a good time for everyone on the team to make a strong first impression. There are some strong pieces in place. It just feels as if a few more are needed to make the playoffs.

7. Detroit Red Wings (86.5)

The Red Wings went on an offseason spending spree for the second straight summer, but still face an uphill climb to make the postseason. They still are missing a game-breaker or two.

8. Montreal Canadiens (72.5)

The Canadiens are in rebuild mode and for good reason. They keep pushing young players through their pipeline, but they’re still far from being competitive.

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina Hurricanes (109.5)

The Hurricanes are deep, hard-working and play coach Rod Brind’Amour’s relentless system to perfection. They should be in the mix late in the season again. The one thing that holds them back is a lack of a true sniper to rack up goals.

2. New Jersey Devils (107.5)

This young team got its first taste of the playoffs last season and should be better for it. Goaltending is a question mark, but the Devils’ star-studded group gives them a chance to go far.

3. New York Rangers (101.5)

New coach Peter Laviolette takes over a team with as much top-end talent as anyone else in the league. The Rangers could use more production underneath, especially from former high picks Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko.

4. Pittsburgh Penguins (96.5)

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006 last season and responded by adding elite defenseman Erik Karlsson. That should give this group enough firepower to stay competitive in center Sidney Crosby’s later years.

5. New York Islanders (90.5)

The Islanders consistently do more with less, and they probably will need to squeeze a few extra points out of these skaters again to make the playoffs. Goaltender Ilya Sorokin, last season’s Vezina Trophy runner-up, should give them plenty of help.

6. Washington Capitals (86.5)

Age seemed to catch up with the Capitals last season. Alex Ovechkin continues to score goals with machine-like consistency, but some of his teammates aren’t providing as much help as they used to.

7. Philadelphia Flyers (75.5)

New Flyers general manager Daniel Briere looks ready to tear this roster down and start anew. It’s hard to blame him, given there’s little firepower up front.

8. Columbus Blue Jackets (74.5)

Things couldn’t have started much worse for the Blue Jackets. Coach Mike Babcock resigned Sept. 17 after an NHL/NHL Players Association investigation into his conduct. Getting through the rest of the season scandal-free would be a win.