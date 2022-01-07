A look back at Marc-Andre Fleury’s time in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Marc-Andre Fleury is in Las Vegas. But for the first time, it’s not as a Golden Knight.
A week of former Knights making their return to Las Vegas will be capped off on Saturday with a visit from the former face of the franchise and fan favorite.
Despite being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in June, the marriage between Fleury and Las Vegas will live on forever.
Here’s a look back at his time in Las Vegas.