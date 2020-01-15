A timeline of Gerard Gallant’s NHL coaching career
A timeline of Gerard Gallant’s coaching career in the NHL. Gallant was fired by the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Gerard Gallant’s NHL coaching career
— 2001 — Reaches NHL as assistant with Columbus Blue Jackets.
— Jan. 1, 2004 — Becomes Blue Jackets coach after Doug MacLean resigns.
— Nov. 13, 2006 — Gets fired by Columbus after a 56-76-4 record with no playoff appearances.
— June 13, 2007 — Hired as assistant with New York Islanders. Stays for two seasons.
— June 15, 2012 — Returns to NHL as assistant with Montreal Canadiens.
— June 21, 2014 — Named coach of Florida Panthers.
— Jan. 31, 2016 — Coaches in first NHL All-Star Game after leading Panthers to 24-12-5 start.
— April 9, 2016 — Panthers finish regular season with franchise-record 103 points.
— Nov. 27, 2016 — Gets fired by Panthers after 11-10-1 start.
— April 13, 2017 — Becomes first coach in Golden Knights history.
— Jan. 28, 2018 — Coaches in second NHL All-Star Game and leads Pacific Division to victory.
— May 20, 2018 — Knights win Western Conference.
— June 20, 2018 — Wins Jack Adams Award for best coach.
— April 23, 2019 — Knights’ second season ends in controversial fashion with Game 7 overtime loss to Peter DeBoer’s San Jose Sharks.
— Jan. 3, 2020 — Gets named to third All-Star Game.
— Jan. 15, 2020 — Fired by Knights after 24-19-6 start and replaced by DeBoer.
2019-20 NHL coaching changes
Nov. 20: Toronto Maple Leafs fire Mike Babcock
Nov. 29: Bill Peters resigns from Calgary Flames
Dec. 3: New Jersey Devils fire John Hynes
Dec. 10: Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery because of “unprofessional conduct”
Dec. 11: San Jose Sharks fire Peter DeBoer
Jan. 6: Nashville Predators fire Peter Laviolette
Jan. 15: Golden Knights fire Gerard Gallant, hire DeBoer