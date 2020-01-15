60°F
A timeline of Gerard Gallant’s NHL coaching career

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 

Gerard Gallant’s NHL coaching career

— 2001 — Reaches NHL as assistant with Columbus Blue Jackets.

— Jan. 1, 2004 — Becomes Blue Jackets coach after Doug MacLean resigns.

— Nov. 13, 2006 — Gets fired by Columbus after a 56-76-4 record with no playoff appearances.

— June 13, 2007 — Hired as assistant with New York Islanders. Stays for two seasons.

— June 15, 2012 — Returns to NHL as assistant with Montreal Canadiens.

— June 21, 2014 — Named coach of Florida Panthers.

— Jan. 31, 2016 — Coaches in first NHL All-Star Game after leading Panthers to 24-12-5 start.

— April 9, 2016 — Panthers finish regular season with franchise-record 103 points.

— Nov. 27, 2016 — Gets fired by Panthers after 11-10-1 start.

— April 13, 2017 — Becomes first coach in Golden Knights history.

— Jan. 28, 2018 — Coaches in second NHL All-Star Game and leads Pacific Division to victory.

— May 20, 2018 — Knights win Western Conference.

— June 20, 2018 — Wins Jack Adams Award for best coach.

— April 23, 2019 — Knights’ second season ends in controversial fashion with Game 7 overtime loss to Peter DeBoer’s San Jose Sharks.

— Jan. 3, 2020 — Gets named to third All-Star Game.

— Jan. 15, 2020 — Fired by Knights after 24-19-6 start and replaced by DeBoer.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

