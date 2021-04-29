AHL announces playoff plans for Silver Knights, Pacific Division

The AHL announced it wouldn’t be holding its traditional Calder Cup playoffs but each of its divisions was given the option of holding a tournament.

The puck drops to start the game between the Henderson Silver Knights and the Ontario Reign during an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights will be able to play in some postseason games this year.

The American Hockey League announced Thursday it wouldn’t be holding its traditional Calder Cup playoffs but each of its divisions was given the option of holding a postseason tournament.

The Pacific Division, which includes the Silver Knights, will be the only one to take advantage. The tournament’s format will be announced at a later date.

The Silver Knights (21-11-0) have the best points percentage in the Pacific Division in their inaugural season. They have slipped recently, however, and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The AHL also said its 2021-22 season will begin October 15 and conclude April 24, 2022. The divisions and schedule information will be released at a later date.

Win streak stats

The Knights’ 10-game winning streak already puts them in pretty exclusive company.

Adding to it against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday and Saturday could put them in even rarer air. The Knights are one of 56 teams in NHL history who have gone on a 10-game winning streak. Seven active franchises — Arizona, Carolina, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Los Angeles and Winnipeg — have never done that.

Only 28 teams have won 11 in a row, and 16 have won 12 in a row.

The all-time record is 17 games, held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.