Alec Martinez continues solid play for Golden Knights

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez scored against his former team, the Los Angeles Kings, for the first time Monday. He won two Stanley Cups with the Kings.

Alec Martinez scored 62 goals for the Los Angeles Kings.

On Monday, he scored one against them. The Golden Knights defenseman got his first goal in six meetings against his former club in a 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena.

The goal came with 7:25 left in the third period and all but wrapped up the Knights’ sixth straight home win. It also continued a solid campaign for Martinez, who has been a vital part of his second team’s success.

“Obviously, good feeling,” Martinez said. “On a personal level, yeah, I guess it’s cool, but I’m more concerned about the team side of it and trying to put another nail in the coffin.”

Martinez spent almost his entire professional life with the Kings.

He was drafted by the organization in 2007 and debuted in Los Angeles in 2009. He won two Stanley Cups with the team in 2012 and 2014.

But Martinez started a new chapter with the Knights last season. He was traded in February 2020 and has proven to be a perfect fit. His smooth skating, puck-moving ability and veteran savvy have made him an integral part of the blue line.

He ranks second among Knights defensemen in points (19) and is tied for first in goals (five). His defense has been just as good. Martinez is first in the NHL with 106 blocked shots. He’s also plus-10 at five-on-five, tied for the second-best rating on the team with center Chandler Stephenson.

He’s been doing it all for the Knights. On Monday, that included scoring against the Kings, even if he didn’t want to gloat about it.

“He’s a warrior,” coach Pete DeBoer said this month. “It’s not an accident a guy like that is a multiple Stanley Cup winner. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Power-play switch

The Knights adjusted their power-play personnel and got immediate results.

Mark Stone was moved from the half wall to the front of the net on the team’s first unit against the Kings. He set up the Knights’ first goal from that position after forward Carl Grundstrom went to the penalty box for hooking 3:08 into the second.

Stone set up left wing Jonathan Marchessault with a pass from the side of the net, and right wing Reilly Smith cleaned up the rebound.

“It seems like he’s able to see everything on the ice in any situation,” Smith said. “He’s more than just a guy in front of the net screening. He’s able to make a lot of plays and create second opportunities.”

Stone’s secondary assist on the goal was his 23rd in 14 games in March, which tied him with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid for the most in the league this month.

2. Fourth line contributes again

The Knights’ hottest line is probably the lowest one on the depth chart.

Center Tomas Nosek scored in the second period after a fortunate bounce off the end boards. The goal gave the fourth line — Nosek, left wing William Carrier and right wing Ryan Reaves — five in the past seven games. Nosek has seven points (two goals, five assists) in that span.

“The first 15 or 20 games we didn’t produce much, but right now we’re getting some bounces and some tips in,” Nosek said. “It feels good to help the team win a game.”

3. Strong game for Lehner

Robin Lehner recorded his third straight quality start since he returned from the third concussion of his career. He stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

Lehner is 3-0 with a .939 save percentage and has allowed only four goals since returning.

“(Lehner) was huge for us,” Marchessault said. “He kept us in the game there in the first period, and tonight he was one of our best players for sure.”

