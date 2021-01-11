Alex Pietrangelo embraces new challenge with Golden Knights

After two deep playoff runs, the Golden Knights hope defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is the missing piece in their quest to win the Stanley Cup.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo controls the puck during a scrimmage during NHL hockey training camp in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) stretches during practice at City National Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The hole on the Golden Knights’ blue line could only be filled by a unique candidate, which is probably why it remained vacant for more than three years.

— Right-shot defenseman.

— Provides offensive production.

— Logs heavy minutes and plays special teams.

— Adds a leadership component.

“Generally, these are players that don’t hit the market,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Alex Pietrangelo fit the description, a rare blend of steady defending and dynamic skill wrapped in a 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound frame.

It took two trades and major salary cap gymnastics to afford him, but the Knights were able to sign Pietrangelo to a seven-year, $61.6 million contract as a free agent in October.

After two deep playoff runs, including a berth in the Western Conference Final last season, the Knights hope the two-time all star is the missing piece in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

“I know this organization hasn’t been around all that long, but still, we’ve come close here,” Pietrangelo said. “To come here and be the one who can maybe help push the team over the top, that’s an exciting thing for me.”

The Knights’ pursuit of an elite right defenseman goes back to their first season when they were unable to trade for two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, who eventually was dealt to San Jose and signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension.

Pietrangelo spent 12 seasons with St. Louis after being drafted fourth overall in 2008 and was the captain when the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

His wife, Jayne, is from St. Louis, and Pietrangelo hoped to work out a long-term deal to remain with the team.

But the sides could not come to terms, and Pietrangelo, who turns 31 on Jan. 18, has embraced a change of scenery at this point in his career.

“To come somewhere completely new and try something different, it is exciting,” Pietrangelo said. “It’s exciting to kind of push yourself to prove to even your new teammates and the coaching staff what you’re actually capable of. I think that part has been good motivation to kind of continue to build my game.”

To afford Pietrangelo’s $8.8 million salary cap hit, the Knights traded center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg and defenseman Nate Schmidt to Vancouver.

Schmidt’s departure was particularly unpopular with fans, though McCrimmon said adding Pietrangelo was the only scenario in which the team would have considered trading Schmidt.

Pietrangelo finished fourth in the voting for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman last season and produced a career-high 16 goals in 70 games. His 52 points would have been good for fourth on the Knights in scoring.

Since 2016-17, Pietrangelo is tied with Columbus’ Zach Werenski for third among all NHL defensemen in goals (58) while averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice time per game.

“He’s a top defenseman in the league,” right wing Mark Stone said. “He can be an offensive guy, he can be a defensive guy. He’s going to play in all situations. He’s going to help transition the puck for us. He really does it all.”

In St. Louis, Pietrangelo sacrificed offense earlier in his career while the Blues favored a tighter defensive style.

With the Knights, he will have additional freedom in coach Pete DeBoer’s system that encourages defensemen to join the rush on offense.

Pietrangelo skated alongside defenseman Brayden McNabb during training camp in the spot formerly occupied by Schmidt.

“He can do everything,” DeBoer said. “He can play big minutes against other teams’ best players. He provides offense, can help your power play. There’s very few of those guys in the league, and he’s one of them. I’m excited to get to work with him.”

Pietrangelo and his wife purchased a $6 million home in Summerlin in November and are settling in with their four children: 2-year-old triplets and a daughter born in September.

They have enjoyed the mild winter weather compared to St. Louis and are particularly fond of the restaurants on the Strip, though Pietrangelo said he rarely ventures there.

But Pietrangelo knows he is in Las Vegas to help the Knights win the Stanley Cup, and he is embracing the challenge.

“I think obviously they’re expecting big things from me, and I feel the same thing for myself,” Pietrangelo said. “They brought me here to help this team get over the hump and win.”

