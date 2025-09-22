87°F
Golden Knights

Alex Pietrangelo says rehab going well, isn’t ready to call it a career

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo spoke to the media to discuss his hip injury that will prevent him from playing this season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo speaks to the media at City National Arena Monday, S ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo speaks to the media at City National Arena Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) passes the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers defe ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) passes the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the third period of Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2025 - 11:34 am
 
Updated September 22, 2025 - 12:29 pm

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo isn’t closing the door on his playing career as he continues to rehab from a hip injury that will force him to miss this season.

“We’re just going to kind of go through the process and take it day by day,” Pietrangelo said Monday during a news conference at City National Arena.

In his first comments since the June 30 announcement that he would step away from hockey because of an injury that would require reconstruction surgery, Pietrangelo said the rehab process is going well and he’s holding off on the operation as long as he can.

Pietrangelo is continuing to rehab with the Knights’ medical team.

“The process has been good so far,” he said. “I’ve been able to be the husband and dad that I want to be.”

Pietrangelo will be placed on long-term injured reserve when the season starts. He has two years remaining on his seven-year, $61.6 million contract that he signed with the Knights in October 2020.

The 35-year-old defenseman helped the Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023, his second championship after captaining the St. Louis Blues to their first title in 2019.

Pietrangelo played 329 of his 1,087 games with the Knights, totaling 637 points in his 17-year career. He suited up for the Knights in his 1,000th game Feb. 13, 2024.

“I think that’s important for me is kind of still be here,” Pietrangelo said. “Mentally, it’s great. I love being part of the locker room. … It’s been really fun for me to come here and still see everybody.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

