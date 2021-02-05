Alex Pietrangelo out, Pete DeBoer returns for Golden Knights

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will not play Friday, but coach Pete DeBoer will be behind the bench when the Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck while playing his former team, the St. Louis Blues, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Golden Knights will be without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo when they resume their season Friday against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Pietrangelo remained in the NHL’s COVID protocol, but DeBoer will be behind the bench Friday after he was cleared from the protocol.

The Knights have not played since a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Jan. 26. DeBoer was one of three members of the coaching staff in isolation.

With Pietrangelo out of the lineup, defenseman Dylan Coghlan will make his NHL debut. Nick Holden also will make his season debut on defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.