Alex Pietrangelo out, Pete DeBoer returns for Golden Knights
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will not play Friday, but coach Pete DeBoer will be behind the bench when the Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.
Pietrangelo remained in the NHL’s COVID protocol, but DeBoer will be behind the bench Friday after he was cleared from the protocol.
The Knights have not played since a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Jan. 26. DeBoer was one of three members of the coaching staff in isolation.
With Pietrangelo out of the lineup, defenseman Dylan Coghlan will make his NHL debut. Nick Holden also will make his season debut on defense.
