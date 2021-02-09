Alex Pietrangelo practices, but not expected to play Tuesday

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo participated in the Golden Knights’ optional morning skate, but is not expected to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Pietrangelo has been in NHL COVID protocols since Jan. 28 and will not be cleared to rejoin the lineup, according to coach Pete DeBoer.

“I don’t believe he’s an option for tonight,” DeBoer said. “I think after tonight he will be. It’s just based on protocol. This isn’t about letting him get up to speed. I think even at half speed we’d take him in the lineup if he’s available.”

The Knights host Anaheim on Thursday at T-Mobile.

Pietrangelo has missed the past two games while in isolation. He has one goal and four points in seven games after signing a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Knights as a free agent.

