Alex Tuch has setback, will miss game against Oilers
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch had a minor setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and will not play in Monday’s game against Edmonton.
EDMONTON, Alberta — Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch had a minor setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and will not play in Monday’s game against Edmonton at Rogers Place, coach Pete DeBoer announced.
Tuch was eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, but returned to Las Vegas to continue his rehabilitation. The Knights continue their five-game road trip Thursday at Minnesota.
Tuch was injured Feb. 13 against St. Louis when he crashed into the boards behind the Blues net with 2:41 remaining in the third period and has missed the past 10 games.
