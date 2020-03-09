66°F
Golden Knights

Alex Tuch has setback, will miss game against Oilers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2020 - 11:38 am
 

EDMONTON, Alberta — Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch had a minor setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and will not play in Monday’s game against Edmonton at Rogers Place, coach Pete DeBoer announced.

Tuch was eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, but returned to Las Vegas to continue his rehabilitation. The Knights continue their five-game road trip Thursday at Minnesota.

Tuch was injured Feb. 13 against St. Louis when he crashed into the boards behind the Blues net with 2:41 remaining in the third period and has missed the past 10 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Golden Knights outlast Calgary Flames
By / RJ

Shea Theodore scored with 1:10 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights moved back into first place in the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over Calgary.

 
Fans gather to skate, watch Golden Knights
RJ

Fans gathered at City National Arena on Friday night to skate and watch the Golden Knights take on Winnipeg on the giant television inside the rink.