Alex Tuch has setback, will miss game against Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) plays against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch had a minor setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and will not play in Monday’s game against Edmonton at Rogers Place, coach Pete DeBoer announced.

Tuch was eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve Monday, but returned to Las Vegas to continue his rehabilitation. The Knights continue their five-game road trip Thursday at Minnesota.

Tuch was injured Feb. 13 against St. Louis when he crashed into the boards behind the Blues net with 2:41 remaining in the third period and has missed the past 10 games.

