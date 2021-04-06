Alex Tuch not worried about offensive slump with Golden Knights

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch hasn’t scored in 11 games and has one goal in his past 15, so he’s focusing on other areas to ensure he’s still making an impact.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) is unable to score as Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defends the et and wins the game 3-2 during the shoot out of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 1, 2021. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alex Tuch seemed to be wielding a stick made of fire early this season.

Just about every shot the speedy Golden Knights winger threw at the net appeared to go in. But things have felt much different lately.

Tuch hasn’t scored in his last 11 games and has one goal in his past 15. That has led him to focus on other areas of his game to ensure he’s still making an impact.

“I feel like I’m still generating chances,” said Tuch, who has the third-most scoring chances on the Knights at five-on-five. “I know it’s not going to go as smoothly as I want all the time. I’m on a little bit of a cold streak scoringwise, but it doesn’t matter if I’m scoring or not as long as our team’s winning.”

Tuch scored 12 goals in his first 21 games before cooling off. At one point, he had scored in four straight games. It’s a feat only three other Knights players have accomplished.

Things have been quiet since then. But that doesn’t mean Tuch has been invisible on the ice.

His defense continues to improve. He’s getting regular penalty-kill shifts for the first time in his career and using his speed to close off chances and create them. He’s also been making plays for others, with four assists in his last six games.

He’s still a part of the Knights’ success and doing his part in the team’s West Division title chase. Just not in the way he had been.

“I guess the puck hasn’t been bouncing my way per se offensively as much,” Tuch said. “When that’s not going well, I’m trying to concentrate on other versions of my game, such as defense and maybe being a little bit more physical and just trying to round my game out.”

Stephenson ends suspension

Center Chandler Stephenson’s three-game suspension for elbowing is over, and he’s eligible to play Wednesday in St. Louis.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Stephenson was a “tough guy to replace” and that it’s hard to appreciate all the subtle things he does until he’s not there. The top line of Stephenson, left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone have been on the ice for a goal about every 11:32 at five-on-five.

Without Stephenson, Pacioretty and Stone have been on the ice for a goal every 28:08.

“That line with Stone and Pacioretty is obviously more dangerous with him there,” DeBoer said. “They have a chemistry. He brings an element to that line with his speed that creates room for those guys.”

Silver Knights’ tickets on sale

Single-game tickets for the Silver Knights’ five April home games at Orleans Arena went on sale Tuesday at HendersonSilverKnights.com. The venue is being limited to 20 percent capacity.

The team’s next home game is April 15 against Tucson.

