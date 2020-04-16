80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Alex Tuch part of charity virtual hockey marathon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2020 - 1:58 pm
 

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch is testing his gaming skills for charity.

Tuch and other NHL players have teamed with professional esports gamers to hold a 14-day livestreaming virtual hockey marathon called Hockey2Help to benefit the coronavirus relief efforts.

The program started Wednesday and features top gamers playing EA NHL 20 on stream as well as a three-on-three double elimination tournament with donations benefiting Second Harvest in Canada and Volunteers of America.

The Hockey2Help event is available at Twitch.tv/Nasher and includes NHL players Alex DeBrincat, Mitch Marner, Zach Werenski and Mika Zibanejad, among others.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
2
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
3
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
4
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
5
Complaint led state to halt Las Vegas clinic’s COVID-19, antibody tests
Complaint led state to halt Las Vegas clinic’s COVID-19, antibody tests
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST