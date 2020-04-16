Alex Tuch part of charity virtual hockey marathon

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch and other NHL players are participating in a 14-day livestreaming virtual hockey marathon to benefit the coronavirus relief efforts.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch plays "Fortnite" with fans at the HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch is testing his gaming skills for charity.

Tuch and other NHL players have teamed with professional esports gamers to hold a 14-day livestreaming virtual hockey marathon called Hockey2Help to benefit the coronavirus relief efforts.

The program started Wednesday and features top gamers playing EA NHL 20 on stream as well as a three-on-three double elimination tournament with donations benefiting Second Harvest in Canada and Volunteers of America.

The Hockey2Help event is available at Twitch.tv/Nasher and includes NHL players Alex DeBrincat, Mitch Marner, Zach Werenski and Mika Zibanejad, among others.

