Alex Tuch practices, may play on Golden Knights’ trip
Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch skated with the team at practice Thursday. He could play during the team’s upcoming five-game trip, coach Pete DeBoer said.
Alex Tuch rejoined the Golden Knights at their Thursday practice in a non-contact jersey. He will likely play on the team’s upcoming five-game trip, coach Pete DeBoer said.
Tuch, 23, hasn’t played since Feb. 13 because of a lower-body injury he sustained against the St. Louis Blues. The speedy right wing has only played 42 games due to injuries. He is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve March 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.
Tuch has eight goals and nine assists in those games, a far cry from his production (a career-high 52 points) last season. Still, with forwards Mark Stone and Cody Glass injured, the Knights could use him back in the lineup.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.