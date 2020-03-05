76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Alex Tuch practices, may play on Golden Knights’ trip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 9:45 am
 
Updated March 5, 2020 - 12:34 pm

Alex Tuch rejoined the Golden Knights at their Thursday practice in a non-contact jersey. He will likely play on the team’s upcoming five-game trip, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Tuch, 23, hasn’t played since Feb. 13 because of a lower-body injury he sustained against the St. Louis Blues. The speedy right wing has only played 42 games due to injuries. He is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve March 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tuch has eight goals and nine assists in those games, a far cry from his production (a career-high 52 points) last season. Still, with forwards Mark Stone and Cody Glass injured, the Knights could use him back in the lineup.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Health district to respond to report of 1st Nevada coronavirus case
Health district to respond to report of 1st Nevada coronavirus case
2
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
3
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
4
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
5
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST