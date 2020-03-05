67°F
Golden Knights

Alex Tuch rejoins Golden Knights at practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 9:45 am
 

Alex Tuch rejoined the Golden Knights at their Thursday practice in a non-contact jersey.

Tuch, 23, hasn’t played since Feb. 13 because of a lower-body injury he sustained against the St. Louis Blues. The speedy right wing has only played 42 games due to injuries. He is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve March 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tuch has eight goals and nine assists in those games, a far cry from his production (a career-high 52 points) last season. The Knights could use him back in the lineup though with forwards Mark Stone and Cody Glass injured.

The team plays five consecutive road games starting Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

