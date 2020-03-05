Alex Tuch rejoins Golden Knights at practice

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch skated with the team at practice Thursday. He hasn’t played since Feb. 13 due to a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Alex Tuch rejoined the Golden Knights at their Thursday practice in a non-contact jersey.

Tuch, 23, hasn’t played since Feb. 13 because of a lower-body injury he sustained against the St. Louis Blues. The speedy right wing has only played 42 games due to injuries. He is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve March 9 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tuch has eight goals and nine assists in those games, a far cry from his production (a career-high 52 points) last season. The Knights could use him back in the lineup though with forwards Mark Stone and Cody Glass injured.

The team plays five consecutive road games starting Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

