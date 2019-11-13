Alex Tuch returns to Golden Knights’ lineup after 4-game absence

Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch will return to the lineup when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, coach Gerard Gallant confirmed.

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tuch missed the previous four games with an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit along the boards from Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry on Nov. 2. He also was sidelined for the first 13 games due to an upper-body injury.

In two appearances, Tuch has one goal after scoring 20 goals and 52 points last season. He will skate on the third line with center Cody Eakin and wing Cody Glass against the Blackhawks.

