Golden Knights

Alex Tuch to miss 6 months after undergoing surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2021 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2021 - 2:51 pm
Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) laughs teammates during the warm-up period of an NHL g ...
Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) laughs teammates during the warm-up period of an NHL game facing the St. Louis Blues at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss six months, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Friday.

Tuch, 25, had 33 points in 55 games last season. McCrimmon said Tuch’s shoulder was bothering him all season and it was initially believed he wouldn’t need surgery.

His operation took place more than a week ago, McCrimmon said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

