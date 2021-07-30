Alex Tuch to miss 6 months after undergoing surgery

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch had shoulder surgery and is expected to miss six months, general mananger Kelly McCrimmon said Friday.

Tuch, 25, had 33 points in 55 games last season. McCrimmon said Tuch’s shoulder was bothering him all season and it was initially believed he wouldn’t need surgery.

His operation took place more than a week ago, McCrimmon said.

