Alex Tuch’s late goal sparks Golden Knights to win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Tuch scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 2:28 remaining, and the Golden Knights escaped with a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at PNC Arena.

The Knights led 3-1 with 7:51 remaining after a goal from defenseman Nate Schmidt. But the Hurricanes scored twice in 3:57 to even the score with 3:38 remaining.

Tuch’s goal, his first since Dec. 31, put the Knights ahead again and gave them their second win under coach Peter DeBoer.

