All-drafted team for the Golden Knights

A look at some of the Knights’ top picks in their three drafts so far before the 2020 NHL draft begins Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights forward Lucas Elvenes skates with the puck during Knights rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights defender Kaedan Korczak, from left, forward Cole MacKay and goalie Jiri Patera battle for the puck on the first day of rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights have participated in just three drafts, but they’ve sure made the most of them.

The Knights have made 28 picks in their brief history and they’ll start with an additional five when the 2020 NHL draft begins Tuesday. It’ll give the team the chance to boost an already solid stable of prospects.

Who stands out among the franchise’s earlier selections? Here’s the Knights’ all-drafted team, featuring the players with the brightest futures still in the organization:

Forwards

Peyton Krebs-Cody Glass-Lucas Elvenes

(Alternate: Jack Dugan)

The Knights have to be excited about the forwards coming through the pipeline.

Glass, the team’s first-ever draft pick, got his feet wet in the NHL last season. He had 12 points in 39 games while spending plenty of time at right wing instead of center. If he gets more of a chance in the middle next year, it could really showcase his vision and passing.

The 21-year-old is rehabbing a late-season knee injury but should be ready for training camp.

Krebs also got a taste of the NHL, but in a much different fashion. The 17th overall pick in 2019 earned a spot on the Knights’ postseason taxi squad and joined the team in Edmonton, Alberta. He even warmed up a few times, showing how much faith the organization has in him.

The 19-year-old will likely return to junior hockey next season because he cannot be sent to the American Hockey League. The natural center, who played some left wing in training camp, had 60 points in 38 games last year in the Western Hockey League after rehabbing a pre-draft Achilles injury.

Elvenes, in contrast to Glass and Krebs, was not a first-round pick. He was taken 127th overall in 2017, 121 picks after Glass. He’s certainly outplayed that draft slot so far.

The 21-year-old left-shot wing — who can play on either side of the ice — had 48 points in 59 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and finished fourth among rookies in scoring. He’s a pass-first playmaker with great patience, but he needs to keep improving his play away from the puck.

Dugan’s trajectory has been similar to Elvenes’. Taken 142nd overall in 2017, Dugan had a tremendous sophomore season at Providence and was one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award for the top college hockey player.

The 22-year-old led Division I players in points (52) and assists (42). He signed his entry-level contract in July, so he’ll compete in training camp to be either a Golden or Silver Knight.

Defensemen

Nic Hague-Kaedan Korczak

(Alternate: Peter DiLiberatore)

To borrow a phrase from president of hockey operations George McPhee, the Knights have many different “flavors” of defensemen in their system.

Hague, a 2017 second-round pick, is big and skilled. He played his first 38 NHL games last season and had ups and downs. The 21-year-old stayed in the AHL after the All-Star break but still gained experience as part of the postseason taxi squad.

The key to Hague’s future is improving the subtleties of his defensive game. He’s never going to the fastest skater so his gap control, anticipation and in-zone awareness have to be sharp.

Korczak also was a second-round pick, in 2019, but his game isn’t the same. The right-handed defenseman is solid in all areas without possessing a flashy, standout trait. He’ll instead be someone who coaches will be able to trust to play dependable minutes each night.

The 19-year-old also expanded his game offensively a little last season with 49 points in 60 games in the WHL.

DiLiberatore brings his own style as well. The 2018 sixth-round pick is a smooth puck mover and has been a breakout machine for Quinnipiac. The 20-year-old decided to stay in college another year after scoring 21 points in 34 games as a sophomore.

Goaltender

Isaiah Saville

(Alternate: Jiri Patera)

The Knights don’t have a surefire future No. 1 goaltender in their organization and haven’t selected one higher than 96th overall.

Saville, however, has plenty of potential.

The 20-year-old had a .907 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average in 28 games as a freshman for Nebraska-Omaha. The 2019 fifth-round pick also represented the U.S. at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Patera, a 2017 sixth-round pick, earned a contract after a strong junior season with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The 21-year-old was the Western Hockey League’s Eastern Conference goaltender of the year. He set a franchise record for goals-against average (2.55) and led the conference in wins (24) and save percentage (.921).

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.