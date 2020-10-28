American Hockey League gets new tentative start date

The AHL, which will welcome the Henderson Silver Knights next season, has pushed back its tentative start date for next season.

Home of the Henderson Silver Knights sign is posted as construction crews are demolishing the Pavilion to make way for the new arena, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The American Hockey League has a new tentative start date of Feb. 5, it announced Wednesday.

The AHL, which will welcome the Henderson Silver Knights next season, previously was scheduled to start play Dec. 4. It is planning to begin play later than the NHL, which hopes to open next season Jan. 1.

