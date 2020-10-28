74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Golden Knights

American Hockey League gets new tentative start date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 1:05 pm
 

The American Hockey League has a new tentative start date of Feb. 5, it announced Wednesday.

The AHL, which will welcome the Henderson Silver Knights next season, previously was scheduled to start play Dec. 4. It is planning to begin play later than the NHL, which hopes to open next season Jan. 1.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
5
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST