‘An amazing event’: Eichel, former Knights power Battle For Vegas

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel did not discuss the state of his team at the Battle For Vegas softball game after event organizers abruptly ended his press conference.

Golden knights terammates Reilly smith (19) and Jack Eichel (9) play catch during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) fist bumps Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel runs to first base during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) eyes Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson (8) as he runs to second base during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Jack Eichel has always enjoyed the act of giving back.

The Golden Knights center, other than winning, has always felt making a difference in someone’s life was the most worthwhile part of being in the NHL.

That’s what made the decision to captain the Battle For Vegas charity softball game easy.

Eichel spearheaded the event after right wing Reilly Smith, the original captain of the game, was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023.

“It’s an amazing event,” Eichel said Saturday. “Reilly got traded a few years ago, asking if I’d take over and it was such a fun event that I played in. It was something that was kind of a no-brainer.”

The sixth annual game raised $155,000 to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which then disburses the money to various organizations.

Best Buddies International was one of them, and is the one that means the most to Eichel. Kids from the organization walked onto the field with players from Eichel’s team and the opposition, captained by Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

“Best Buddies means a ton,” Eichel said. “It’s a charity that’s so close to my heart, and to be able to do something that raises money for them, it means a lot.”

Eichel’s team this year was composed mostly of former Knights players that included defenseman Deryk Engelland, right wing James Neal, left wing Ryan Reaves and goaltender Logan Thompson.

Smith and center Cole Schwindt were the current Knights who played.

No comment

There was no chance to ask Eichel about the rest of his current team, however.

Any hockey-related questions — between the Knights acquiring right wing Mitch Marner and signing him to an eight-year, $96 million contract, or thoughts on his looming long-term contract extension that he’s now eligible to sign — could not be asked after event organizers drastically cut his media conference after 2 minutes, 31 seconds.

Smith, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract extension to stay with the team after he was reacquired in March in a trade with the New York Rangers, had dental surgery this week and was not available for comment.

Excited to stay

Schwindt took part in the event for the first time after flying in from his native Kitchener, Ontario, for the weekend.

The 24-year-old center, who was a restricted free agent this summer, signed a one-year extension July 5 after playing in a career-high 42 games last season and scoring eight points.

“Every experience, I can kind of take that and be a sponge and learn from it,” Schwindt said. “Coming back next year, I know I’m super pumped to be back and I’m excited to get going.”

A third-round pick by the Florida Panthers in 2019, the Knights claimed Schwindt off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 7.

He found the most playing time in his career by way of injuries, but the Knights were impressed with how responsible he played in his own zone.

Schwindt is viewed to be the clubhouse leader to be the Knights’ 13th forward. The race for fourth-line center is expected to be a crowded one following the trade of Nicolas Roy to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Marner.

Brett Howden, Colton Sissons and Schwindt are expected to compete for that spot.

“I think any game you get to play in, play it like it’s your last,” Schwindt said. “I’m just excited to come back and be with these guys again.”

