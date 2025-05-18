‘An important order of business’: Knights star eligible for big extension

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is eligible to sign an extension this summer and could become one of the highest-paid players in the NHL.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) is a bit spent after a team score against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to the display board during the warm ups before first period of game one in the Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to pass against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) talks with Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) before a face off against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jack Eichel is likely going to become the highest-paid player in Golden Knights history.

The Knights knew that would come with the territory when they acquired Eichel in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Sabres in November 2021. He was in the fourth season of the eight-year, $80 million extension he signed with the Sabres at the time.

That deal is now set to expire next summer. That means Eichel, 28, is eligible to sign an extension with the Knights on July 1.

“Certainly, that’ll be an important order of business for us,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Saturday.

A new deal would earn Eichel a hefty pay praise.

He’s become one of the NHL’s best two-way centers since joining the Knights and helped the franchise win its first Stanley Cup in 2023.

Eichel scored a career-high 94 points in 77 games last season but still earned plaudits for his defense. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he found it “odd” Eichel didn’t get more consideration for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward.

Eichel wasn’t focused on a new contract days after the Knights were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. But his agent Pat Brisson and McCrimmon have already started discussing what an extension would look like.

“I think with that stuff, it’s sort of out of my control. I just try and focus on the things that I can control, right?” Eichel said Friday. “(Las Vegas is) a phenomenal place to play hockey and live, and a (great) community to be a part of. It’s a great group of people to come to work with every day.”

Rich become richer

Eichel’s new deal should make him one of the NHL’s highest-paid players.

Oilers center Leon Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million extension in September, giving him the highest annual cap hit in league history at $14 million.

Just behind him are Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews ($13.25 million) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6 million).

Eichel could inch closer to Draisaitl’s number given Matthews signed his contract in 2023 and MacKinnon inked his in 2022. The NHL’s salary cap jumped up to $88 million this year and is projected to continue to increase to $95.5 million next season, $104 million in 2026-27 and $113.5 million in 2027-28.

Eichel should benefit from those bumps when his new deal kicks off in 2026-27. So should Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, who was selected first overall in the 2015 draft, one spot ahead of Eichel.

McDavid is also eligible to sign an extension July 1.

“(Eichel) is a tremendous player and one of the top guys in the NHL,” McCrimmon said. “He’s got great character, great leadership. You see night in, night out what he does for our team. That’ll be an important piece of business for us and we sure hope to keep Jack in our organization.”

‘It’s a team effort’

The Knights haven’t given out many eight-year extensions in their history.

Captain Mark Stone was given one after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in February 2019. His $76 million deal still has two years remaining.

Center William Karlsson earned an eight-year, $47.2 million extension in June 2019. His contract also has two years left.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin signed an eight-year, $58.8 million deal with the Knights in April 2024, not long after he was acquired from the Calgary Flames before the trade deadline.

It’s not a guarantee Eichel signs for eight years. Matthews opted for a shorter contract on his latest extension, which runs only four seasons.

But Eichel seems likely to stick around regardless given all the praise he’s given the Knights since he’s arrived.

“Tons of credit to the guys in the room, tons of credit to the people around here who do all the work behind the scenes — our trainers, our staff upstairs in the strength room, our equipment people,” Eichel said. “It’s a team effort. I feel fortunate to have a great support staff around here.”

‘A world-class leader’

The Knights know the heights Eichel’s game can reach.

They saw it two years ago in the playoffs when he led the NHL with 26 points, becoming the second U.S.-born skater to do so outright since 1943-44. It culminated with him lifting the Cup.

“That is an elite No. 1 center having an elite playoff,” Cassidy said. “He hit his stride.”

Eichel then had a career season this year and came close to being the Knights’ first ever 100-point scorer. The team finished with the second-fewest power plays in NHL history in an 82-game season, so there’s a chance he would have surpassed that mark with a few more opportunities on the man advantage.

The one thing Eichel can still do better in Cassidy’s eyes is shoot more. He’s a two-time 30-goal scorer and had 28 goals this past season. But he still sometimes defers to his teammates too much because he’s such an excellent passer.

That’s a minor quibble, however.

“This guy’s a world-class leader. He’s pulling guys into the fight every night. He’s trying to make a difference every night he’s on the ice,” Cassidy said. “I have not one issue with Jack Eichel’s game and his willingness to win. It’s infectious and we’ve just got to make sure we put the people around him that he can pull it out of.”

‘Jack loves it here’

Eichel, for his part, still sees room for improvement.

“I think it’s about consistency,” Eichel said. “How can you be your best every day, whether it’s practice or games? That’s what I really focus on.”

The Knights have other items on their offseason to-do list. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov, right wings Reilly Smith and Victor Olofsson and left wings Brandon Saad and Tanner Pearson are unrestricted free agents. Defenseman Nic Hague is a restricted free agent and needs a new deal.

But McCrimmon knows getting Eichel signed long-term is vital.

“Jack loves it here,” McCrimmon said. “I would hope we can find common ground and keep him a Golden Knight.”

It sounds like that feeling is mutual.

“Can’t say enough about my teammates and the people in this building and the people that make this organization what it is,” Eichel said. “Super proud to be part of this organization and this city and represent the Vegas Golden Knights. Contractually, those things kind of take care of itself and I’ll just worry about trying to prepare for next season this offseason and go from there.”

