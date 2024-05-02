71°F
Animal shelter names puppies after Golden Knights players, dubbed ‘Playoff Pups’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 9:22 pm
 

The Animal Foundation has its very own Golden Knights — or at least a four-legged version.

The shelter said in a post on Monday said that they have 10 puppies — five girls and five boys — all named after Golden Knights players that they’ve nicknamed the “Playoff Pups.”

The pups aren’t up for adoption yet, but TAF said to “keep an eye on our website” to see when the dogs are listed.

The five male puppies are named Theodore, Karlsson, Barbashev, Stephenson and Pietrangelo, while the girls are named Whitecloud, Marchessault, Hill, Hague and Stone, the shelter said in a post.

The human Golden Knights are slated to play Game 6 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

