Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Another Golden Knights forward enters COVID protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 11:50 am
 
Updated November 17, 2021 - 12:26 pm
Montreal Canadiens forward Adam Brooks (24) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Anah ...
Montreal Canadiens forward Adam Brooks (24) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Boston Bruins' Anton Blidh (81) battles Montreal Canadiens' Adam Brooks during the first period ...
Boston Bruins' Anton Blidh (81) battles Montreal Canadiens' Adam Brooks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, and the team canceled media availability after its optional skate at City National Arena.

Amadio is the third player to enter COVID protocol this week, joining William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault.

The Knights are scheduled to face Detroit on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

To fill Amadio’s spot, the Knights claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers.

Brooks, 25, appeared in four games with the Montreal Canadiens, recording one assist. He was a fourth-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016.

In 22 career NHL games, Brooks has four goals and nine points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

