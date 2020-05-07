99°F
Golden Knights

AT&T SportsNet to show Golden Knights’ hat tricks, shutouts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 5:31 pm
 

The next round of Golden Knights reruns have a theme.

AT&T SportsNet announced Wednesday that the updated schedule of “VGK Classic Re-Airs” includes 14 games and will feature hat tricks and shutouts from the first three seasons.

The first game is Thursday and highlights William Karlsson’s three-goal effort against Toronto on Dec. 31, 2017, the first hat trick in Knights franchise history.

The focus shifts to the goaltenders Tuesday starting with Robin Lehner’s shutout against New Jersey on March 3. Marc-Andre Fleury’s 50th and 60th career shutouts also are part of the coverage, which wraps up May 20.

Each game begins at 7 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain at DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

