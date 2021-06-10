81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Avalanche coach could miss Game 6 after irregularity in COVID test

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 11:00 am
 
Updated June 10, 2021 - 11:03 am
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights in the sec ...
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was not at the team’s morning skate Thursday before Game 6 of the West Division final because of an irregularity with his COVID-19 test results, a team spokesperson said.

His status for the game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena is not clear. The Avalanche trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi said after the morning skate the team is expecting Bednar to be behind the bench for the Presidents’ Trophy winner.

“We come to the rink and we prepare,” defenseman Devon Toews said. “If we have Jared, we have Jared. If we don’t, we’ll prepare for that as well. We’re ready to go as a group. We’re excited for the challenge.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
2
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
Driver who killed 5 bicyclists sentenced to prison
3
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
Possible record heat forecast for Las Vegas next week
4
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
5
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST