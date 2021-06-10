Avalanche coach could miss Game 6 after irregularity in COVID test

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was not at the team’s morning skate Thursday because of an irregularity with his COVID-19 test results, a team spokesperson said.

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was not at the team’s morning skate Thursday before Game 6 of the West Division final because of an irregularity with his COVID-19 test results, a team spokesperson said.

His status for the game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena is not clear. The Avalanche trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi said after the morning skate the team is expecting Bednar to be behind the bench for the Presidents’ Trophy winner.

“We come to the rink and we prepare,” defenseman Devon Toews said. “If we have Jared, we have Jared. If we don’t, we’ll prepare for that as well. We’re ready to go as a group. We’re excited for the challenge.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

