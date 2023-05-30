76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Be prepared to empty your wallet for Stanley Cup Final tickets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Golden Knights players and Dallas Stars players stand for the national anthem before the Game 2 ...
Golden Knights players and Dallas Stars players stand for the national anthem before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Tickets for the Stanley Cup Final range from $350 (no view) to more than $28,000 (without fees) on various ticket websites. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Seek a pair of tickets to the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena?

Be prepared to shell out around $1,250 for the Saturday opener or around $2,000 minimum for a pair for Game 7.

A spot check Monday night of various ticket websites showed a standing-room-only ticket in Hyde Lounge selling for $441, not including fees. You can find a “no view” seat in the lounge for around $350.

If you want to sit, the minimum for Section 211 was $521, before fees.

Center ice tickets were ranging from $3,500 to $6,317 for the Saturday opener.

On the very upper end, the highest Game 7 price, should the Final go the maximum games, was $28,812 for a resale ticket, meaning it would easily top $30,000 with fees.

Prices are likely to fluctuate depending on demand. But don’t expect bargains.

Tickets for games in Florida were slightly higher as of Monday night.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
5
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
How to get tickets to the Stanley Cup Final
How to get tickets to the Stanley Cup Final
How to buy Golden Knights Western Conference Final tickets
How to buy Golden Knights Western Conference Final tickets
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Only remote lot available for parking at Las Vegas airport
Only remote lot available for parking at Las Vegas airport
Last chance: Sale date set for final round of F1 tickets
Last chance: Sale date set for final round of F1 tickets
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL