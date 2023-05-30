Be prepared to empty your wallet for Stanley Cup Final tickets

Tickets for the Stanely Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers in Las Vegas are going to cost fans a pretty penny.

Golden Knights players and Dallas Stars players stand for the national anthem before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Tickets for the Stanley Cup Final range from $350 (no view) to more than $28,000 (without fees) on various ticket websites. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Seek a pair of tickets to the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena?

Be prepared to shell out around $1,250 for the Saturday opener or around $2,000 minimum for a pair for Game 7.

Tickets for the Knights-Panthers Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at at T-Mobile Arena start at $537 (standing room only in Hyde Lounge) on TickPick. #vegas #vegasborn #stanleycupfinal pic.twitter.com/BV2YTaVQzE — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 30, 2023

A spot check Monday night of various ticket websites showed a standing-room-only ticket in Hyde Lounge selling for $441, not including fees. You can find a “no view” seat in the lounge for around $350.

If you want to sit, the minimum for Section 211 was $521, before fees.

Center ice tickets were ranging from $3,500 to $6,317 for the Saturday opener.

On the very upper end, the highest Game 7 price, should the Final go the maximum games, was $28,812 for a resale ticket, meaning it would easily top $30,000 with fees.

Prices are likely to fluctuate depending on demand. But don’t expect bargains.

Tickets for games in Florida were slightly higher as of Monday night.

