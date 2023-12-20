Ben Gotz’s best of 2023: Knights’ Stanley Cup-winning memories

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz’s top five stories from the past calendar year include a lot of his coverage of the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) poses with his family and the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) stops a puck in the air during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) edges Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) away from the goal while Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) watches the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy holds the Stanley Cup during a parade in his hometown of Amos, Quebec on July 8. Roy was the first Knights player to get their day with the Cup. (Golden Knights)

Hey, it’s not every year you cover a franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.

It wasn’t too hard to put together a list of my top five stories from the past 365 days because of that. The Golden Knights made my job pretty easy.

Writing about the team from start to finish last season was an experience I’ll never forget. I just hope some of the articles that came out of it evoke the same fond memories for our readers.

Here’s five published pieces I’m especially proud of:

1. Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

Expecting anything else? It’s hard to top a story attempting to sum up a franchise’s entire six-year journey from expansion outfit to champions written on deadline in about 1,100 words.

I wanted to do my best to do the night justice. This is a story I’ll think back fondly on the rest of my career.

2. Family affair: Knights celebrate Cup with kids, parents, loved ones

One of the other memories I’ll hold forever from the championship clincher is the scene on the ice afterward. Parents hugging sons. Sons hugging siblings. Children running around with pure joy.

The Knights didn’t become champions without having a lot of people in their corner. I wrote about the special people in their lives they got to celebrate with for our Sunday paper five days after Game 5 of the final.

3. Meet the Golden Knights’ ‘most interesting man in the world’

“What do you know about dishwashers?” is probably as unique a line as I’ve ever opened with.

It’s fitting for a story about Knights left wing William Carrier, one of the most fascinating people on the team. He just seems to have an endless array of skills.

This was one of the stories I had the most fun with last season. Teammates loved to talk about how special of a person Carrier is.

4. ‘Ruthless and in a good way’ explains Golden Knights’ success

There was only one way to set up the Stanley Cup Final, I felt. Compare and contrast the two Knights teams that reached hockey’s grandest stage, and explain how the 2023 club seemed set up to take the final step.

It led to me retracing the franchise’s moves going back five seasons. I think it ends up painting a picture of why the Knights have been so successful, and ultimately why they won it all.

5. Beer, ball hockey and blizzards: Inside the Knights’ Cup celebrations

I worked the City National Arena locker room for three days at the start of training camp gathering anecdotes for this one.

I talked to pretty much every player on the team about what their day with the Stanley Cup was like and tried to put as much detail as possible into the piece. I like how every decision shows a little bit of the player’s personality and what’s important to him.

