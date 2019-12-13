48°F
Golden Knights

Blues rally in second period, defeat Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2019 - 7:26 pm
 

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues scored three consecutive goals in the second period and defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

The Knights led 2-1 after the first period, but goals by right wing Oskar Sundqvist, center Jaden Schwartz and center Robert Thomas gave the Blues the lead.

The Blues (19-8-6) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Knights (16-13-5) fell to 3-7-3 against teams that held a playoff spot entering Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

