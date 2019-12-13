Blues rally in second period, defeat Golden Knights

The St. Louis Blues scored three consecutive goals in the second period and defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) falls over St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) reaches for a puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Colton Parayko (55) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49), of Russia, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) reacts after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, right, scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Mackenzie MacEachern (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after giving up a goal to St. Louis Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern (28) scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) shoots as St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49), of Russia, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) reaches for a puck between St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) and Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) passes as St. Louis Blues' Jacob de la Rose, of Sweden, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) reaches for a puck between St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) and Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, and St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) chase afterthe puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues scored three consecutive goals in the second period and defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

The Knights led 2-1 after the first period, but goals by right wing Oskar Sundqvist, center Jaden Schwartz and center Robert Thomas gave the Blues the lead.

The Blues (19-8-6) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Knights (16-13-5) fell to 3-7-3 against teams that held a playoff spot entering Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.