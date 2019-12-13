Blues rally in second period, defeat Golden Knights
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues scored three consecutive goals in the second period and defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
The Knights led 2-1 after the first period, but goals by right wing Oskar Sundqvist, center Jaden Schwartz and center Robert Thomas gave the Blues the lead.
The Blues (19-8-6) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Knights (16-13-5) fell to 3-7-3 against teams that held a playoff spot entering Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Game day
Who: Golden Knights at Stars
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off