Blues score early in overtime to defeat Knights at T-Mobile Arena

The Golden Knights tied the game late, but were unable to secure the extra point when the Blues scored early in the overtime session.

St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Pavel Buchnevich scored just on the first shot of overtime to lift the Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Golden Knights on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Buchnevich got the puck all alone in front of Logan Thompson and snuck the puck just between Thompson and the post for the game-winner just 38 seconds into the extra session.

Jack Eichel tied the game for the Knights (16-5-5) with 7:02 remaining in the third period on a power-play goal as he tucked a shot from the point just inside the far post and under the crossbar through traffic.

Alexey Toropchenko put the Blues (13-10-1) ahead with 21 seconds remaining in the first period and his goal held up until Eichel’s shot, which came off an offensive-zone faceoff.

Colton Parayko had two assists in the win.

