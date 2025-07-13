Bowers powers team to win Battle For Vegas softball game
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers hit four home runs, including a walk-off grand slam, to give Team Bowers a 29-26 win over Team Eichel in the Battle For Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday.
The event, running for the eighth straight season, raised $155,000 for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The money is dispersed to select organizations like Make-A-Wish Nevada and Best Buddies.
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was the honorary captain for the second straight year.
Right wing Reilly Smith, who captained the event the first six years, hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in his return to the event. Center Cole Schwindt also homered.
Former Knights players Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves, James Neal and Logan Thompson were also part of Eichel’s team.
Athletics legend Reggie Jackson threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Bowers was joined by Raiders teammates Jack Bech, Sincere McCormick, A.J. Cole and Daniel Carlson.
