Golden Knights

Bowers powers team to win Battle For Vegas softball game

San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves celebrates a home run during a Battle For Vegas charit ...
San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves celebrates a home run during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game be ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrates during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves throws the ball to a teammate during a Battle For Vega ...
San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves throws the ball to a teammate during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders punter AJ Cole, left, smiles as he talks to San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves du ...
Raiders punter AJ Cole, left, smiles as he talks to San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers pumps his fist during a home run during a Battle For Vegas chari ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers pumps his fist during a home run during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) eyes Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson (8) as he runs to ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) eyes Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson (8) as he runs to second base during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn goes up to bat during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game betw ...
Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn goes up to bat during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson shrugs as he walks off the field during a Battle ...
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson shrugs as he walks off the field during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders punter AJ Cole smiles during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eich ...
Raiders punter AJ Cole smiles during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) high-fives his teammates during a home run during a Battle ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) high-fives his teammates during a home run during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers points during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between T ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers points during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves eyes an opponent during a Battle For Vegas charity sof ...
San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves eyes an opponent during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former Golden Knights winger James Neal runs to first base during a Battle For Vegas charity so ...
Former Golden Knights winger James Neal runs to first base during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) fist bumps Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell duri ...
Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) fist bumps Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson hits the ball during a Battle For Vegas charity softball gam ...
Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson hits the ball during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Former MLB center fielder Terrence Long sits during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game be ...
Former MLB center fielder Terrence Long sits during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves holds a bat during a Battle For Vegas charity softball ...
San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves holds a bat during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Reggie Jackson, an MLB legend, throws out the first pitch during a Battle For Vegas charity sof ...
Reggie Jackson, an MLB legend, throws out the first pitch during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Raiders punter AJ Cole smiles during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eich ...
Raiders punter AJ Cole smiles during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith smiles during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game b ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith smiles during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2025 - 10:21 pm
 

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers hit four home runs, including a walk-off grand slam, to give Team Bowers a 29-26 win over Team Eichel in the Battle For Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday.

The event, running for the eighth straight season, raised $155,000 for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The money is dispersed to select organizations like Make-A-Wish Nevada and Best Buddies.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was the honorary captain for the second straight year.

Right wing Reilly Smith, who captained the event the first six years, hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in his return to the event. Center Cole Schwindt also homered.

Former Knights players Deryk Engelland, Ryan Reaves, James Neal and Logan Thompson were also part of Eichel’s team.

Athletics legend Reggie Jackson threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Bowers was joined by Raiders teammates Jack Bech, Sincere McCormick, A.J. Cole and Daniel Carlson.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

