Breaking down Knights-Oilers: Who has the edge at each position?

It’s a matchup six seasons in the making.

The second-round series should have just about everything NHL fans could want. High-octane offensive talent. Dedicated defense. Spectacular special teams. It’s also balanced enough that each side should feel confident about its chances of winning.

But only one side can reach the Western Conference Final. Here’s a look at who has the edge at each position:

Forwards

What’s better: Star power or depth?

The Knights have so many productive forwards that two-time Stanley Cup winner Phil Kessel was a healthy scratch for Game 5 against the Jets.

The Oilers, on the other hand, often don’t even dress 12 forwards. The ones they do just happen to be pretty special. Center Connor McDavid won his fifth scoring title in eight seasons with 153 points. Center Leon Draisaitl finished runner-up with 128. Left wing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added 104.

What wins out in the series should be fascinating to watch. The Knights have stars of their own in captain Mark Stone and center Jack Eichel, and the Oilers have depth scorers such as left wing Klim Kostin and center Nick Bjugstad. But each side’s strength is clear.

Advantage: Oilers

Defensemen

The Knights are better on the blue line top to bottom.

They have two stud right-side defensemen in Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, two perfect complementary partners in Alec Martinez and Brayden McNabb, and an excellent third pair in Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud.

It’s a group the Oilers can’t match, even though they play seven defensemen most nights. They do still have solid pieces in offensive weapon Evan Bouchard and responsible two-way presence Mattias Ekholm.

Advantage: Knights

Goaltending

Both sides will send out netminders in their first postseasons.

Laurent Brossoit has fared well for the Knights, posting a .915 save percentage in the first round against Winnipeg, his former team. He’s 9-1 in his past 10 starts and has only lost in regulation once this season. He now will face Edmonton, the only other team he’s played for.

Rookie Stuart Skinner was challenged in his first playoff series for the Oilers. The 24-year-old had an .890 save percentage against Los Angeles and was pulled in Game 4 after giving up three goals on 11 shots. Skinner gave up two or fewer goals only once in his first six playoff starts.

Advantage: Knights

Special teams

This is where the series could get decided.

Edmonton’s power play is a machine. It set an NHL record by scoring on 32.4 percent of its opportunities this season and went 9 of 16 against the Kings. When it’s clicking, it can bury opponents in a hurry.

Special teams are the Knights’ largest area of weakness. They were one of two playoff teams that were below average on both units, finishing 18th on the power play and 19th on the penalty kill. The Knights then allowed the Jets’ 23rd-ranked power play to go 5 of 12 in their five-game series.

They can’t afford a similar performance against the Oilers if they hope to win. The Knights also need to continue their season-long trend of staying out of the box, as their 243 penalties were the fewest in the league.

Advantage: Oilers

Intangibles

These might be the NHL’s two hottest teams.

Including the playoffs, the Knights are 26-5-5 since the All-Star break. They were the only team to win their first-round series in five games, and did so despite falling to Winnipeg 5-1 in Game 1.

Edmonton hasn’t lost in regulation in its past 21 outings. The Oilers finished the regular season 14-0-1, and the only playoff games they lost to Los Angeles were in overtime.

Advantage: Even

Last word

This series feels like a math problem for the Knights.

They’re going to give up goals to McDavid and Draisaitl. They’re going to get burned by the Oilers’ power play. But can they limit Edmonton enough to give their depth at five-on-five a chance to make up the difference?

The Knights’ strong defensive performance against the Jets makes it seem possible. They will need that same kind of effort to reach the final four for the fourth time in six years.

