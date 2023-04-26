Brett Howden takes advantage of opportunity with Knights

Left wing Brett Howden has been a key contributor in the Golden Knights’ series against the Winnipeg Jets, recording three points while posting a plus-5 rating at five-on-five.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first-period Game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights have noticed something different with left wing Brett Howden.

“He’s glowing these days,” center William Karlsson said.

Maybe it was becoming a father when Howden’s son, Charlie, was born April 13. Maybe it was returning home to Manitoba and playing in a “White Out” in the Winnipeg Jets’ Canada Life Centre. Maybe it was scoring two goals in a 4-2 Game 4 victory Monday.

Whether it’s one of those things or all of the above, the Knights will take it. Howden has been a key contributor in the series. He’s recorded three points while posting a plus-5 rating at five-on-five, the second-best in the playoffs. All against the team he grew up rooting for.

Howden even attended Game 2 the last time these teams met during the playoffs in the 2018 Western Conference Final. Now he’s on the ice taking part and making a difference during the most important time of the season.

“Things have been crazy,” Howden said. “But it has been an amazing ride so far. Just amazing.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy admitted he didn’t know a lot about Howden entering training camp.

The 25-year-old was a key contributor in the Knights’ bottom-six last season, with 20 points in 47 games before a scary neutral-zone collision ended his season in March. He returned on a one-year, $1.5 million deal and set out to earn the new coaching staff’s trust.

It didn’t take long to see that he did. Howden started the season on a line with captain Mark Stone and center Chandler Stephenson. It’s a look the Knights have returned to for the past three games in the playoffs, with Howden’s speed and forechecking complementing Stone’s patience and vision.

If Howden can hang with those two like the numbers say he can — they have outscored opponents 7-2 at five-on-five throughout the regular season and playoffs, according to the website Natural Stat Trick — it helps balance the rest of the team’s lineup. That keeps the Knights difficult to match up against, a trait that has served them well all season.

“They’re a dynamic duo, and I’m just trying to help out where I can,” Howden said. “Create some space for them, get on the forecheck, try to get pucks back to them. They’re super easy to play with. They make plays all over the ice.”

Howden proved he could hang with Stephenson and Stone to the tune of two goals Monday. That earned him two gifts.

He was given the Elvis wig and glasses that go to the Knights’ player of the game after every victory. He also got the puck from his first goal in his locker with the word “Charlie” written on it, a memento that will grace his son’s room.

It was a reminder of how much has happened in Howden’s life since watching the Knights and Jets play from the stands five years ago. Then, he was a recent first-round pick still waiting for his NHL debut. Now, he’s in the league and showing what he can do when given an opportunity.

“He’s in there physically engaged in the hockey game, trying to help that line forecheck, create space going to the net,” Cassidy said. “I’ve got a lot of time for guys that work their way up and then get a little limelight.”

