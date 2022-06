Watch along as the Golden Knights introduce Bruce Cassidy as the third coach in franchise history.

Former Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy watches during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday Feb. 17, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Bruce Cassidy is being introduced as the third coach in Golden Knights history Thursday.

Watch along as Cassidy and general manager Kelly McCrimmon address the media at City National Arena.

