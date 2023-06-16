69°F
Golden Knights

Bruce Cassidy speaks about Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2023 - 10:03 am
 
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy holds up the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Flo ...
Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy holds up the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in 5 games during the NHL hockey championship series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, general manager Kelly McCrimmon, president of hockey operations George McPhee and owner Bill Foley will speak to the media Friday about their Stanley Cup championship.

The Knights clinched their first title Tuesday with a 9-3 win against the Florida Panthers.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

