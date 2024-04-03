Bugs Bunny, Batman to feature in Golden Knights animated broadcast

The Golden Knights’ April 14 game against the Colorado Avalanche will feature Bugs Bunny, Batman and more in the NHL’s first MultiVersus Face-Off.

If you wondered what it would be like if Bugs Bunny played for the Golden Knights, you’re in luck.

TNT and Warner Bros. Games, in partnership with the NHL, are creating MultiVersus NHL Face-Off for the Knights’ April 14 game against the Colorado Avalanche, the league announced Wednesday.

It will be Turner Sports’ first installment of combining an NHL game with real-time animation.

Legendary Warner Bros. characters, such as the iconic Looney Tunes rabbit, Batman, Superman and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, will take part in the late-season matchup featuring the past two Stanley Cup champions.

Tasmanian Devil will serve as the lead official.

There will be a draft to determine what characters will play for the two teams that takes place April 7 following TNT’s coverage of the Detroit Red Wings-Buffalo Sabres game.

The rink also will have dynamic environments throughout the game. The famous court from “Space Jam” is mentioned to make an appearance, as well as the tree fort from “Adventure Time.”

An original broadcast of the game, free of Looney Tunes, can be viewed on TNT. Those wanting to see if Wonder Woman scores a hat trick can watch on truTV and stream it on Max.

While it’s the first time TNT is involved in this kind of production, the NHL is no stranger to this.

ESPN has produced an animated game the past two years involving the hit Disney cartoon “Big City Greens.” The March 9 game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins used virtually re-created characters from the show.

