Canadian teams surprise, Lightning disappoint in NHL’s first half

The NHL season is almost halfway over so it’s time to reveal some surprises and disappointments thus far.

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88), Justin Holl (3), Jake Muzzin (8) and John Tavares (91) surround Ilya Mikheyev to celebrate his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The NHL’s annual holiday break is a convenient time for teams to assess their seasons.

Most have played nearly half their schedule. Their strengths and weaknesses have come into focus. Their place in the playoff picture is clearer.

With that in mind, a few themes have emerged across the league as clubs begin playing again. Here’s something surprising, something disappointing and something expected from the season thus far:

Surprising: Canada fights back

Canada’s quest for its first Stanley Cup since 1993 didn’t start well this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames played below expectations early. And the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Cancuks and Winnipeg Jets had little expectations to begin with.

Five of those teams are currently in line to make the playoffs, however, with the Canucks just two points out of the second wild card spot in the West.

Coaching changes have stirred the Maple Leafs and Flames. The Leafs, who entered the season with Cup aspirations, are 12-4-0 since replacing Mike Babcock with American Hockey League coach Sheldon Keefe. Their offense is the best in the league since the change.

The Flames are 8-3-1 since Bill Peters resigned amid scandal. Interim coach Geoff Ward seems to have ignited a talented group that was underachieving.

The other four Canadian teams have found different ways to exceed preseason presumptions. The Jets have overcome a patchwork blue line. The Oilers and Canucks are further along in their rebuilds than previously thought. And Canadiens captain Shea Weber has kept his team in the mix in a crowded Atlantic Division.

Canada looks like it might have lots of chances to break its Cup drought once April rolls around.

Disappointment: Southern contenders

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators had more than enough talent to defend their division titles this season.

Instead, they’re both clawing for playoff berth.

The Lightning tied an NHL record with 62 wins last year but they entered the holiday break out of the playoffs. They had only played 35 games entering Saturday — the fewest in the league — so they have time to rebound. They just need their defense and goaltending to do more to match their high-flying offense.

The Predators, at 37 games played entering Saturday, also have time to turn things around despite sitting outside the playoff picture. They need more production from the rest of their roster outside of stud defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. Their forwards have disappointed and goaltenders Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros have been surprisingly ineffective.

The same: Top contenders keep on keeping on

The Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues were all expected to be good. It’s not a shock they lead three of the NHL’s four divisions.

The Capitals have scored more goals than anyone (139) and own a 10-point lead in the Metropolitan. The Bruins, last season’s runners-up, have the best goal differential in the league (plus-33). And the Blues, the defending champions, have remained resilient in the wake of injuries. They have the longest winning streak in the NHL at seven games.

