Capsules of the 1980 US Olympic men’s hockey team

A capsule look at all 20 players from the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team that won the gold medal. The team will be honored this week in Las Vegas by the Golden Knights.

The roster for the 1980 U.S. Olympic gold medal men’s hockey team:

Forwards

■ Neal Broten/Minnesota: Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000 after playing in 1,099 NHL games with four teams. One of a few players to have won an NCAA title, Olympic gold medal and Stanley Cup. His jersey was retired by the Dallas Stars in 1998, and he was voted in 2009 by Minnesota Wild fans as the greatest player ever from the state.

■ Steve Christoff/Minnesota: Played 248 regular-season NHL games for three teams from 1980 to 1984. A retired pilot for Minneapolis-based Endeavor Air. He was the model for the Hobey Baker award, given annually to the top NCAA men’s player. After the Olympics, he returned to the University of Minnesota and received his degree in geography.

■ Mike Eruzione/Boston University: Captain of the 1980 team, he scored the game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the 4-3 win. Retired from competition after the Olympics, his career has spanned broadcasting and as an assistant coach at his alma mater, where he is also Director of Special Outreach.

■ John Harrington/Minnesota-Duluth: The former head coach of HC Asiago of the Italian Serie A League and for the Slovenian national team, he also spent time assisting at the University of Denver and St. Cloud State. Former head coach at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. Current head coach of the Minnesota State women’s team.

■ Mark Johnson/Wisconsin: Played in 669 NHL regular-season games with five teams and is the current head women’s coach at Wisconsin, where he has won five national championships since 2002. In 2019, he became the first Wisconsin player to have his jersey (No. 10) retired.

■ Rob McClanahan/Minnesota: Appeared in 224 NHL games for three teams. The only player to play for coach Herb Brooks at Minnesota, the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team and the New York Rangers. Became a financial broker after retirement, beginning his career with Morgan Stanley and Bear Stearns and Piper Jaffray. Later became head of trading for ThinkEquity Partners.

■ Mark Pavelich/Minnesota-Duluth: Assisted on Mike Eruzione’s game-winner against the Soviet Union and spent his post-Olympics playing career in the NHL and Europe. He was charged with assault in 2019, but was found incompetent to stand trial. His sister has said she believes Pavelich suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

■ Buzz Schneider/Minnesota: Retired from playing in 1983, returning home to Minneapolis and working as a sales executive for a semitrailer company until 2001, when he received a commercial real estate license. His son, Billy, portrayed him in the 2004 Disney movie “Miracle.”

■ Dave Silk/Boston University: Had a 13-year professional career, including time with four NHL teams. Assisted on both of Mark Johnson’s goals against the Soviets. Returned to Boston University as an assistant coach while attending its graduate school of management. Works in the investment banking industry.

■ Eric Strobel/Minnesota: Played half a season in the American Hockey League before breaking his ankle and retiring. Returned to Minnesota after his retirement and became a telephone sales executive in Apple Valley. Suffered a minor stroke in 2006 but recovered.

■ Phil Verchota/Minnesota: Opted to play overseas in Finland rather than sign a contract with the Minnesota North Stars. After retirement in 1984, he became senior vice president of First American Bank in Willmar, Minnesota. Now the president of Deerwood Bank. Named one of the 50 greatest players in University of Minnesota hockey history.

■ Mark Wells/Bowling Green: Retired in 1982 without playing a game in the NHL after spending time in the minors. Sustained a fractured vertebra while unloading crates and was informed by his doctor that he had a rare degenerative spinal disease. He was bedridden for 16-plus years. Has recently been back on skates.

Defensemen

■ Bill Baker/Minnesota: Scored tying goal as the extra skater in the final minute of a 2-2 tie with Sweden in the opening game of the Olympics. Played in 143 regular-season games for four NHL teams. Miracle jersey is on display at the Smithsonian. Went on to dental school and practiced oral surgery in Brainerd, Minnesota, before retiring.

■ Dave Christian/North Dakota: Played for five NHL teams during a 15-year career. His father and uncle were members of the 1960 U.S. gold medal team. Former head coach and general manager of the U.S. Hockey League Fargo-Moorhead Ice Sharks. Works for Cardinal Glass in the Twin Cities.

■ Ken Morrow/Bowling Green: Played in 550 regular-season NHL games from 1980 to 1989. A member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, he won four Stanley Cups with the Islanders, where he is currently the director of pro scouting. Only player in history to win an Olympic gold medal and Stanley Cup in the same year.

■ Jack O’Callahan/Boston University: Played 390 regular-season NHL games for two teams. Later went into the financial services business on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and co-founded Beanpot Financial Services. Sold his interest in the company and joined Ziegler Capital Management as senior managing director.

■ Mike Ramsey/Minnesota: A four-time NHL All-Star, he had a 17-year career that spanned 1,070 regular-season games. Later ran a sporting goods store in Minnesota. Inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001. Former assistant coach in NHL. He was the youngest player on the Miracle team at 19.

■ Bob Suter/Wisconsin: Died of a heart attack on the ice coaching kids in 2014, the only deceased player from the 1980 team. After the Olympics, he returned to Madison and opened a sporting goods store. Became part-owner and director of Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin, renamed “Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena” after his death.

Goaltenders

■ Jim Craig/Boston University: Stopped 36 of 39 shots against the Soviet Union in the semifinals. Boston University Hall of Famer. Played for three NHL teams before retiring in 1984. Found not guilty of motor vehicle homicide in 1982. Is a motivational speaker, spokesperson, marketing and sales strategist. President and founder of Gold Medal Strategies.

■ Steve Janaszak/Minnesota: Played in three NHL games. As the backup to Craig, he was the only American player not to appear in a game at the 1980 Olympics. Was the MVP of the 1979 NCAA championship for Minnesota. Retired after 30 years from Wall Street as a bonds salesman and investment broker. Has since started his own investment business.

■ Coaches: Herb Brooks, Craig Patrick

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal