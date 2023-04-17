Captain comeback: Mark Stone to return for Game 1

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will play in Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) goes for a loose puck as Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal with right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reaches for a puck after taking a fall during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The emotion was clear on Mark Stone’s face as he talked behind a City National Arena podium Monday.

The Golden Knights captain worked hard to return from his Jan. 31 back surgery — his second in eight months — in time for the postseason. He succeeded.

The Knights announced that Stone will be in the lineup for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The news gives the team an emotional leader and a two-way terror at right wing for its most important games of the season.

It also provides Stone, a Winnipeg native, the chance to finish the season on his terms. He knows there will be some rust to knock off when he plays his first game in three months. But he can’t wait to get started.

“It’s been a long two years,” Stone said. “I don’t want to miss this. I want to play with these guys, so I’m excited to get back.”

Stone hoped his first surgery, a lumbar discectomy performed by Dr. Robert Watkins IV on May 19 at Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Marina del Rey, California, would fix the back issues that caused him to miss 45 games last season.

It appeared to do the trick at first. Stone appeared in the Knights’ first 43 games, scoring 38 points while playing his typical brand of high-IQ hockey.

Everything changed Jan. 12 against the Florida Panthers. Stone reinjured his back and played only 3:57. He tried to rehab without surgery to see if he could finish the season, but he said he suffered “a bad setback” that made another procedure necessary.

The operation, performed in Denver by Dr. Chad Prusmack, who did center Jack Eichel’s artificial disk replacement surgery, brought immediate relief. Stone said much of his pain and symptoms went away in the days after. Then it became about hitting the necessary steps in his recovery process to be ready for the playoffs.

“We didn’t know how it’d play out,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Stone was skating after six weeks. He started practicing with the Knights on April 10. He was cleared for contact before this weekend. He underwent multiple MRIs and CT scans to confirm what he hoped: He was ready to return.

“I think my body’s in a great spot,” Stone said. “It feels great.”

His recovery process was different this time.

Stone spent much of his time injured last season rehabbing away from Las Vegas. He was able to stay put this time, which helped him continue to spend time around the team at Cassidy’s urging. Stone could pop in a meeting if he wanted to. He could take part in celebrations at T-Mobile Arena after a win.

It helped bring a smile to his face on difficult days. It was also far better for him to stick around, because his wife gave birth to their first child in March.

All the while, Stone, 30, said he didn’t think about what two back surgeries in less than a year meant for his career. He has four years remaining on his Knights contract after this one and doesn’t plan to go anywhere.

“That never crosses my mind,” Stone said. “I want to keep playing. I want to play as long as I can.”

His next step will be testing his repaired back against the Jets.

The Knights managed without Stone this season, going 23-9-7 in his absence to win the Pacific Division and earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team still obviously prefers having him in the lineup.

Stone, who will start on a line with center Chandler Stephenson and left wing Michael Amadio, makes an impact in all areas of the ice. His incredible hand-eye coordination allows him to swat pucks from the air and start transition opportunities like his stick is a tennis racket. His passion and competitive fire — often released during his legendary goal celebrations — fires up his teammates on the bench.

The Knights don’t want to set expectations too high because of Stone’s lengthy absence from game action. Their excitement is obvious all the same.

“It’s been a great journey for him,” Eichel said. “I know everyone in the room is happy to see him healthy. We look forward to adding him to our lineup, because he’s a pretty damn good player.”

