Captain leads Knights past Coyotes to snap losing streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2022 - 9:37 pm
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for the puck under pressure from Arizona ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reaches for a puck after taking a fall during t ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reaches for a puck after taking a fall during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fights for the puck against Arizona Coyotes d ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fights for the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher (51) and center Barrett Hayton (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans cheer during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Ve ...
Fans cheer during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) fig ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for the puck against Arizona Coyotes rig ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights for the puck against Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) reaches for the puck under pressure from Ari ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) reaches for the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks for an open shot under pressure from Arizona ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) looks for an open shot under pressure from Arizona Coyotes left wing Nick Ritchie (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Arizona Coyotes celebrate a score by defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) during the second period ...
The Arizona Coyotes celebrate a score by defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov (42) defends against Arizona Coyotes center Tr ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov (42) defends against Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) and center Nick Schmaltz (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) takes a shot to the face during the second ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) takes a shot to the face during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) watches Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Ch ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) watches Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) circle the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) splashes water on his face during a break i ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) splashes water on his face during a break in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends the goal against the Arizona Coyote ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends the goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defend ag ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defend against Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) takes a shot at Vegas Golden Knights goaltender L ...
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) takes a shot at Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arnea in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Captain Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The win snapped the Knights’ three-game losing streak at home. It also marked the first time in eight games they scored more than two goals at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov, left wing William Carrier and right wing Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights. The goal was Carrier’s 10th of the season, a new career high.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

