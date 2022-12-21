Captain leads Knights past Coyotes to snap losing streak
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had two goals and an assist in his team’s win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Captain Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.
The win snapped the Knights’ three-game losing streak at home. It also marked the first time in eight games they scored more than two goals at T-Mobile Arena.
Defenseman Daniil Miromanov, left wing William Carrier and right wing Michael Amadio also scored for the Knights. The goal was Carrier’s 10th of the season, a new career high.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.