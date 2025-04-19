Center of attention: Knights star puts new skill set on display

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, after a 94-point season, deserves to be in consideration for the mantle of the NHL’s best two-way player.

It took time for Jack Eichel to figure out how to be impactful at both ends of the ice.

He came to the NHL with a dynamic offensive skill set. He put that on full display this season by scoring a career-high 94 points, which was also a Golden Knights record.

But the Knights’ star center has also turned into one of the best two-way players in the league, a statement that would have seemed unfathomable when he was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in November 2021.

Eichel, with the influence of coach Bruce Cassidy, has sharpened his defensive game to the point he should receive legitimate consideration for the Selke Trophy. His ability to dominate in all three zones makes him a crucial piece for the Knights as they begin their quest for a second Stanley Cup in three years on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

“When you’re young, you’re a raw talent and a lot of times offensive guys rely on their offensive skills and that’s what gets them recognized,” Eichel said. “For me, (my defense) was something I had to develop and I’ve tried to do that over the last few years, and a lot of people in this room and organization get credit for helping me.”

Two-way impact

Eichel, despite his eye-popping numbers, got attention for more than just his offense this season.

His plus-32 rating was second on the Knights and tied for fifth in the NHL among forwards. The 28-year-old was also a key penalty killer, took defensive zone draws and rarely got sent to the box.

“I wanted to find ways to help the team win and being responsible all over the ice is part of that,” Eichel said. “It’s just part of growing up, maturing and developing as a player.”

Eichel’s evolution into a 200-foot force began with Cassidy’s first season in 2022-23. It culminated with Eichel leading the Knights with 26 points in 22 games during their championship run, despite spending plenty of time matched up against such elite centers as Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Florida’s Aleksander Barkov.

Eichel finished runner-up in the voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP to linemate Jonathan Marchessault. But he can take plenty of credit for Marchessault’s victory, given he set up most of Marchessault’s 13 goals that postseason.

Trophy collection

Eichel should be in contention for hardware again this year.

He isn’t one of the favorites for the Hart Trophy, but he has a case as the best player on a Knights team that finished with the third-best record in the NHL.

Cassidy, who coached six-time Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron with the Boston Bruins, also doesn’t believe Eichel’s defensive chops are getting enough recognition.

“No one wants to put him in the Selke conversation. I find that odd,” Cassidy said. “There are so many good players in this league, so I’m not saying he’s automatic or someone else is, but he should definitely be in that conversation every year.”

Eichel, for his part, isn’t thinking much about individual accolades.

He compliments his teammates every time his scoring totals get brought up. He believes the group around him should get the credit for the player he’s become.

And he would also trade any personal award for the right to lift the Cup again.

“I’ve been lucky to play with some great players this year,” Eichel said. “We have a really great team and really great defensemen. They’ve made my job a lot easier. I just try to be myself every day, play my game and work on the things that I want to work on.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.